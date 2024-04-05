Top 5 Stories From April 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 5, 2024.
photo by Donna Vissman
New signage has been placed on the building at 209 S Royal Oaks Boulevard, next to Aldi. The space was formerly Dick’s Sporting Goods Outlet. Read more
Photo by Donna Vissman
Here’s a list of live music and other entertainment events. Read more
Photo: Franklin Police Department
The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome Officer Mason Bennett to the force. Read more
A person has died after a tree fell while workers were clearing land in Williamson County. Read more
Mayor Dr. Ken Moore will give his annual State of the City address on May 7, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin. Read more