Top 5 Stories From April 5, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 5, 2024.

1New Franklin HomeGoods Store to Open Soon

photo by Donna Vissman

New signage has been placed on the building at 209 S Royal Oaks Boulevard, next to Aldi. The space was formerly Dick’s Sporting Goods Outlet. Read more

22024 Events at the Franklin Theatre

Photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a list of live music and other entertainment events. Read more

3Franklin Police Department Welcomes New Officer

Photo: Franklin Police Department

The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome Officer Mason Bennett to the force. Read more

4Investigation Underway After Person Dies by Falling Tree in Williamson Co.

A person has died after a tree fell while workers were clearing land in Williamson County. Read more

5Franklin Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore to Present State of the City

Mayor Dr. Ken Moore will give his annual State of the City address on May 7, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin. Read more

