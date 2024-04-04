Top 5 Stories From April 4, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 4, 2024.
A person has died after a tree fell while workers were clearing land in Williamson County. Read more
Mayor Dr. Ken Moore will give his annual State of the City address on May 7, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Officials Searching for Sebastian Rogers in the Long Hollow Pike Area
Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, officials are conducting a search for Sebastian in the Long Hollow Pike area Wednesday. Read more
Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007. It is a wine experience in Williamson County. Country artist Kix Brooks co-owns the vineyards. Read more