Top 5 Stories From April 4, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 4, 2024.

1Investigation Underway After Person Dies by Falling Tree in Williamson Co.

A person has died after a tree fell while workers were clearing land in Williamson County. Read more

2Franklin Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore to Present State of the City

Mayor Dr. Ken Moore will give his annual State of the City address on May 7, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin. Read more

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

Officials Searching for Sebastian Rogers in the Long Hollow Pike Area

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers
Photo by TBI

Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, officials are conducting a search for Sebastian in the Long Hollow Pike area Wednesday. Read more

42024 Events at Arrington Vineyards

photo by Donna Vissman

Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007. It is a wine experience in Williamson County. Country artist Kix Brooks co-owns the vineyards. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here