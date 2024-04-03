Top 5 Stories From April 3, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 3, 2024.
Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, officials are conducting a search for Sebastian in the Long Hollow Pike area Wednesday. Read more
Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007. It is a wine experience in Williamson County. Country artist Kix Brooks co-owns the vineyards. Read more
Tennessee Lottery game drawings created thousands upon thousands of winners last night, including three Powerball winners who matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball and a Daily Tennessee Jackpot player who won the jackpot of $70,000. Read more
When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say “tornado watch” or “tornado warning”, you may be wondering what’s the difference? Read more
Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will host its 13th annual Voices for Children fundraiser, “Making a World of Difference in a Child’s Life”, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company on April 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee. Read more