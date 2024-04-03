Top 5 Stories From April 3, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from April 3, 2024.

1Officials Searching for Sebastian Rogers in the Long Hollow Pike Area

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers
Photo by TBI

Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, officials are conducting a search for Sebastian in the Long Hollow Pike area Wednesday. Read more

22024 Events at Arrington Vineyards

photo by Donna Vissman

Arrington Vineyards first opened in 2007. It is a wine experience in Williamson County. Country artist Kix Brooks co-owns the vineyards. Read more

3$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

Tennessee Lottery game drawings created thousands upon thousands of winners last night, including three Powerball winners who matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball and a Daily Tennessee Jackpot player who won the jackpot of $70,000. Read more

48 Storm Terms to Know During a Severe Weather Event

thunderstorm from 2016
Thunderstorm gust front moving over NWS office on October 20, 2016, photo from NWS Facebook

When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say “tornado watch” or “tornado warning”, you may be wondering what’s the difference? Read more

5Williamson County Casa Announces 2024 Voices for Children Event

photo from Williamson Country CASA

Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will host its 13th annual Voices for Children fundraiser, “Making a World of Difference in a Child’s Life”, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company on April 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee. Read more

