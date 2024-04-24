Top 5 Stories From April 24, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 24, 2024.
A bill in Tennessee that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by the House Tuesday. Read more
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and on Sunday, April 28. Read more
The City of Franklin’s Police Department is now among the highest paying agencies in Middle Tennessee. Read more
Franklin Flannels, a vintage flannel shop with a custom flair, announced its closure. Locally owned, Franklin Flannels is owned by husband-and-wife team, Cindy Laverty and Dominic Gironda. Read more
Hop Springs Beer Park is located at 6790 John Bragg Highway. Read more.