Top 5 Stories From April 24, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 24, 2024.

1Bill Allowing K-12 Teachers to Carry Guns Passes House

Tennessee House of Representatives (Photo- John Partipilo)

A bill in Tennessee that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by the House Tuesday. Read more

2Full Entertainment Lineup for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and on Sunday, April 28. Read more

3City of Franklin Approves Pay Increases For Police Department

The City of Franklin’s Police Department is now among the highest paying agencies in Middle Tennessee. Read more

4Franklin Flannels Announces its Closure

stock photo

Franklin Flannels, a vintage flannel shop with a custom flair, announced its closure. Locally owned, Franklin Flannels is owned by husband-and-wife team, Cindy Laverty and Dominic Gironda. Read more

52024 Events at Hop Springs Beer Park

photo from Unsplash/Parker Coffman

Hop Springs Beer Park is located at 6790 John Bragg Highway. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here