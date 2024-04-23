Top 5 Stories From April 23, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 23, 2024.
Franklin Flannels, a vintage flannel shop with a custom flair, announced its closure. Locally owned, Franklin Flannels is owned by husband-and-wife team, Cindy Laverty and Dominic Gironda. Read more
Hop Springs Beer Park is located at 6790 John Bragg Highway. Read more.
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 16-23, 2024. Read more
A single vehicle was involved in a roll-over crash on Moores Lane. Read more
Police are continuing to investigate the death of Nashville resident and former American Idol finalist Mandisa. Read more