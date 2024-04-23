Top 5 Stories From April 23, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from April 23, 2024.

1Franklin Flannels Announces its Closure

Franklin Flannels, a vintage flannel shop with a custom flair, announced its closure. Locally owned, Franklin Flannels is owned by husband-and-wife team, Cindy Laverty and Dominic Gironda. Read more

22024 Events at Hop Springs Beer Park

Hop Springs Beer Park is located at 6790 John Bragg Highway. Read more.

3Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 23, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 16-23, 2024. Read more

4Nolensville Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Wreck on Moores Lane

A single vehicle was involved in a roll-over crash on Moores Lane. Read more

5Police Say There’s No Sign of Criminal Activity in Death of Mandisa

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Nashville resident and former American Idol finalist Mandisa. Read more

