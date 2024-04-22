Top 5 Stories From April 22, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 22, 2024.

1Nolensville Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Wreck on Moores Lane

A single vehicle was involved in a roll-over crash on Moores Lane. Read more

2Police Say There’s No Sign of Criminal Activity in Death of Mandisa

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Nashville resident and former American Idol finalist Mandisa. Read more

3Dairy Queen to Open in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The spot was previously occupied by Zaxby’s, which closed in July of 2023. Read more

4Franklin Police Department Welcomes New Officers

(Officers Austin Porter, Nick Ponce, Roy Mcfadgon, and Chris Mattox)

The Franklin Police Department recently welcomed four new police officers to the force. Read more

5Breakfast, Lunch Spot Le Peep Set to Open in Franklin

Photo by Donna Vissman

A favorite Nashville breakfast/lunch spot, Le Peep, is set to open a Franklin location. Read more

