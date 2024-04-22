Top 5 Stories From April 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 22, 2024.
A single vehicle was involved in a roll-over crash on Moores Lane. Read more
Police are continuing to investigate the death of Nashville resident and former American Idol finalist Mandisa. Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
The spot was previously occupied by Zaxby’s, which closed in July of 2023. Read more
(Officers Austin Porter, Nick Ponce, Roy Mcfadgon, and Chris Mattox)
The Franklin Police Department recently welcomed four new police officers to the force. Read more
Photo by Donna Vissman
A favorite Nashville breakfast/lunch spot, Le Peep, is set to open a Franklin location. Read more