Top 5 Stories From April 2, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 2, 2024.
When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say “tornado watch” or “tornado warning”, you may be wondering what’s the difference? Read more
Williamson County Casa Announces 2024 Voices for Children Event
Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will host its 13th annual Voices for Children fundraiser, “Making a World of Difference in a Child’s Life”, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company on April 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee. Read more
A felon wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges was arrested after trying to evade Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and attempting to strike deputies Monday night, a patrol corporal reported. Read more
A gas leak was reported near Summit Hill high school on Monday afternoon. Read more
Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville are excited to present Songblazers, an innovative country-themed show written and directed by Amy Tinkham. Read more