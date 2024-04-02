Top 5 Stories From April 2, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 2, 2024.

18 Storm Terms to Know During a Severe Weather Event

thunderstorm from 2016
Thunderstorm gust front moving over NWS office on October 20, 2016, photo from NWS Facebook

When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say “tornado watch” or “tornado warning”, you may be wondering what’s the difference? Read more

Williamson County Casa Announces 2024 Voices for Children Event

photo from Williamson Country CASA

Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will host its 13th annual Voices for Children fundraiser, “Making a World of Difference in a Child’s Life”, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company on April 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee. Read more

2Spring Hill Man Charged in Murfreesboro Assault, Police Chase

Timothy Coltharp (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office)

A felon wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges was arrested after trying to evade Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and attempting to strike deputies Monday night, a patrol corporal reported. Read more

3Gas Leak Reported Near Summit High School in Spring Hill

A gas leak was reported near Summit Hill high school on Monday afternoon. Read more

4Cirque du Soleil ‘Songblazers: A Journey Into Country Music’ Comes to Nashville This Summer

photo from UMG

Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville are excited to present Songblazers, an innovative country-themed show written and directed by Amy Tinkham. Read more

