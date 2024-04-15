Top 5 Stories From April 15, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 15, 2024.

14 Venomous Snakes Found in Tennessee

As the warm weather arrives, outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and swimming become more popular in Tennessee. Read more

2TriStar Health Announces Plans To Bring Full-Service Hospital To Spring Hill

TriStar Spring Hill Hospital

TriStar Health announced Monday that it plans to apply for a Certificate of Need with the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a full-service, acute care hospital in Spring Hill. Read more

3Belmont University Receives $58 Million Donation from Mike Curb

Rendering from Belmont University

Belmont University announced a $58 million lead gift from philanthropist and music industry icon Mike Curb and the Mike Curb Foundation to catalyze the expansion of its nationally renowned Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business. Read more

4TSU Mourns the Loss of Football Student-Athlete Chazan Page

TSU Mourns the Loss of Football Student-Athlete Chazan Page

Tennessee State University was deeply saddened to learn of the passing this morning of senior student-athlete Chazan Page at the age of 20. Read more

5Quintavious Johnson & Emmy Russell Continue American Idol Journey

photo courtesy of Disney/Eric McCandless

Two locals have made the top 20- Quintavious Johnson of Franklin and Emmy Russell (granddaughter of Loretta Lynn). Read more

