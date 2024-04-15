Top 5 Stories From April 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 15, 2024.
As the warm weather arrives, outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and swimming become more popular in Tennessee. Read more
TriStar Health announced Monday that it plans to apply for a Certificate of Need with the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a full-service, acute care hospital in Spring Hill. Read more
Belmont University announced a $58 million lead gift from philanthropist and music industry icon Mike Curb and the Mike Curb Foundation to catalyze the expansion of its nationally renowned Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business. Read more
Tennessee State University was deeply saddened to learn of the passing this morning of senior student-athlete Chazan Page at the age of 20. Read more
Two locals have made the top 20- Quintavious Johnson of Franklin and Emmy Russell (granddaughter of Loretta Lynn). Read more