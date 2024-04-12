Top 5 Stories From April 12, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 12, 2024.
They’re ugly and ooky, and their beady red eyes are spooky. Yep, they’re coming. Read more
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives are encouraging any potential victims to come forward in the child rape case of a traveling minister. Read more
3Grand Opening for New Brentwood Mountain Bike Trails Set for April 27
If you have a mountain bike hanging in your garage, it’s time to pull it down, check the tires, and attach the bike rack to your vehicle. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
The Franklin Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who was seen on surveillance camera stealing a donation box from the Williamson County Animal Shelter. Read more