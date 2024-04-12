Top 5 Stories From April 12, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 12, 2024.

1Cicada Brood XIX Arrives in Tennessee This Spring

Map provided from US Forest Service via vox.com.

They’re ugly and ooky, and their beady red eyes are spooky. Yep, they’re coming. Read more

2Traveling Minister, Wife Indicted in Murfreesboro Child Rape Case

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives are encouraging any potential victims to come forward in the child rape case of a traveling minister. Read more

3Grand Opening for New Brentwood Mountain Bike Trails Set for April 27

If you have a mountain bike hanging in your garage, it’s time to pull it down, check the tires, and attach the bike rack to your vehicle. Read more

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo by Donna Vissman

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

5Woman Accused Of Stealing Donation Box From Animal Shelter

Victoria Jade Hughes (MNPD)

The Franklin Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who was seen on surveillance camera stealing a donation box from the Williamson County Animal Shelter. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here