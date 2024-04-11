Top 5 Stories From April 11, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 11, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo by Donna Vissman

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Woman Accused Of Stealing Donation Box From Animal Shelter

Victoria Jade Hughes (MNPD)

The Franklin Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who was seen on surveillance camera stealing a donation box from the Williamson County Animal Shelter. Read more

3Tennessee Senate Passes Bill Allowing K-12 Teachers to Carry Guns

Stock Photo

A bill in Tennessee that could possibly allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by Tennessee Senators this week. Read more

4Tickets on Sale Now for the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival

Photo Submitted

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 4-27, 2024. Read more

5Longtime Nashville Attorney, Bart Durham, has Died

Well-known personal injury lawyer Bart Durham passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 89 years old. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here