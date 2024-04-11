Top 5 Stories From April 11, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 11, 2024.
1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
The Franklin Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who was seen on surveillance camera stealing a donation box from the Williamson County Animal Shelter. Read more
A bill in Tennessee that could possibly allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by Tennessee Senators this week. Read more
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 4-27, 2024. Read more
Well-known personal injury lawyer Bart Durham passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 89 years old. Read more