Top 5 Stories From April 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 10, 2024.

1Tickets on Sale Now for the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival

Photo Submitted

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 4-27, 2024. Read more

2Longtime Nashville Attorney, Bart Durham, has Died

Well-known personal injury lawyer Bart Durham passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 89 years old. Read more

3The Factory at Franklin Announces New Mid-Week Farmers Market

photo courtesy of 30A Farmers Market

Starting later this spring, The Factory at Franklin will host a supplemental farmers market at its newly constructed Water Tower Plaza on Wednesday evenings from 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. and is currently accepting applications for a limited number of vendor spaces. Read more

4Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 9, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 2-9, 2024. Read more

5Franklin Police Warn of Rental Scams

The Franklin Police Department is noticing a troubling uptick in rental scams happening throughout the city. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here