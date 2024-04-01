Top 5 Stories From April 1, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 1, 2024.

1Gas Leak Reported Near Summit High School in Spring Hill

A gas leak was reported near Summit Hill high school on Monday afternoon. Read more

2Cirque du Soleil ‘Songblazers: A Journey Into Country Music’ Comes to Nashville This Summer

photo from UMG

Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville are excited to present Songblazers, an innovative country-themed show written and directed by Amy Tinkham. Read more

3Opry Vocalist Norah Lee Allen, Wife of Oak Ridge Boys’ Singer, Dies

photo courtesy of Oak Ridge Boys

The Oak Ridge Boys are mourning the loss of Norah Lee Allen, wife of lead singer Duane Allen, who passed at 7:28 am CT Sunday morning, March 31st, after battling an extended illness. Norah Lee was 76 years old. Read more

4Save the Date for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, will host the much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin this April. Read more

5Two 14-Year-Olds Charged for Homicide in Nashville

Two 14-year-olds are charged with criminal homicide Friday following Thursday’s 10 p.m. fatal shooting of Anthony Lee Buchanan Jr., 30, on University Court. Read more

