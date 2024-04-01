Top 5 Stories From April 1, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 1, 2024.
A gas leak was reported near Summit Hill high school on Monday afternoon. Read more
Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville are excited to present Songblazers, an innovative country-themed show written and directed by Amy Tinkham. Read more
The Oak Ridge Boys are mourning the loss of Norah Lee Allen, wife of lead singer Duane Allen, who passed at 7:28 am CT Sunday morning, March 31st, after battling an extended illness. Norah Lee was 76 years old. Read more
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, will host the much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin this April. Read more
Two 14-year-olds are charged with criminal homicide Friday following Thursday’s 10 p.m. fatal shooting of Anthony Lee Buchanan Jr., 30, on University Court. Read more