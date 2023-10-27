Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Week 9

We have three great SEC rivalries on this week’s list. Check out the rankings to see when you need to be around a TV on Saturday. Here are our top five SEC games for week 9:

#5 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss 12 (MISS -24.5)

11:00 CT, October 28th, 2023, on ESPN

This rivalry has had some exciting installments over the years but Ole Miss’s high powered offense will most likely be too much for Vandy this weekend. How close is Clark Lea to having the Dores back in contention? This game should be a good measuring stick.

#4. South Carolina at Texas A&M (A&M -15.5)

6:00 CT, October 28th, 2023, on ESPN

South Carolina travels to Aggieland this weekend which will only make things harder on their O-Line that has been struggling. A&M’s dynamic front seven should have an opportunity to put up numbers but if they don’t get to Rattler in time, he could put up numbers of his own against the Aggies secondary.

#3. Mississippi State at Auburn (AUB -6.5)

2:30 CT, October 28th, 2023, on SECN

Two teams looking for bowl eligibility have a chance to get one step closer this weekend. With an SEC schedule every game is an opportunity and a must-win at the same time. Who will rise to the occasion on the plains?

#2. Tennessee 21 at Kentucky (TENN -3.5)

6:00 CT, October 28th, 2023, on ESPN

The boarder battle that is missing it’s beer barrel. (Please for the love of college football bring it back) Tennessee travels to Kentucky looking to do some late night Krogering at Kroger Field and keep as close to the division race as possible while Kentucky would love nothing more than a revenge win at home to continue Tennessee’s slide. Kentucky is coming off a bye while the Vols are coming off a tough loss at Alabama. Will that have an effect early? Whoever wins this one is officially going bowling.

#1. Georgia 1 vs Florida 11 (UGA -14.5)

2:30 CT, October 28th, 2023, on CBS

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Dawgs and Gators on CBS from Jacksonville. It’s one of the best rivalries in the country and as with most rivalries devalue rankings and records in this one. Georgia will surely get Florida’s best shot on Saturday afternoon. Will it be enough to pull off the upset?