Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Week 8

This week, we have three games with point spreads sitting at three points or less while two dangerous teams look to upset two SEC West leaders. With a great SEC Saturday on deck, here are our top five SEC games for week 8:

#5 Army at LSU 19 (LSU -32.0)

11:00 CT, October 21st, 2023, on ESPN

Non-conference game for LSU against 2-4 Army as a 32-point favorite, not much to see here other than LSU’s endzones that were painted camo to honor the US Army.

#4. Mississippi State at Arkansas (ARK -6.5)

2:30 CT, October 21st, 2023, on SECN

Arkansas is a better team than their 2-5 record says and that’s why they’re a 6.5-point favorite at home against State. They’re also hungry for a win after not being able to turn the corner multiple weeks in a row against bigtime opponents.

#3. Missouri 20 at South Carolina (MIZ -7.5)

6:00 CT, October 21st, 2023, on ESPN

If this game was in Columbia, SC that spread would be a lot closer but South Carolina travels to Columbia,MO to take on the Tigers and Brady Cook who has been outstanding. The O-line will have to play better for the Gamecocks to allow Spencer Rattler to duel it out with Cook.

#2. Ole Miss 17 at Auburn (MISS -6.5)

6:30 CT, October 21st, 2023, on SECN

Ranked Ole Miss is just a 6.5-point favorite as they travel to the plains to take on the Tigers that just gave Georgia a scare two weeks ago. The Rebels better be ready on Saturday or they could get an early Halloween scare of their own from Auburn.

#1. Tennessee 17 at Alabama 11 (ALA -9.0)

2:30 CT, October 21st, 2023, on CBS

The Third Saturday in October. One of the best rivalries in college football was reenergized last year with a big win by the Volunteers at home but this year they travel to the Tide in a revenge game for Bama. Can Alabama protect Jalen Milroe against the dynamic front of the Vols? Can Joe Milton improve his play under the brightest lights? Look for special teams and field position to be huge in a close, low scoring game. Rock fight incoming with a 49 O/U.