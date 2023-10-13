Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Week 7

This week, we have three games with point spreads sitting at three points or less while two dangerous teams look to upset two SEC West leaders. With a great SEC Saturday on deck, here are our top five SEC games for week 7:

#5 Arkansas at Alabama (ALA -19.5)

11:00 CT, October 14th, 2023, on ESPN

Arkansas is a bad team record-wise considering they are in last place in the SEC West, but they also have one of the best QBs. Arkansas is a team that you just know will sneak up on somebody eventually, and it was almost a reality each of the past three weeks. Is it realistic to expect them to break through against Bama? Probably not considering Bama has found a bit of a groove but don’t count out the Hogs altogether in the second half of this season.

#4. Florida at South Carolina (SC -2.0)

2:30 CT, October 14th, 2023, on SECN

The Steve Spurrier Bowl will be played in Columbia this season as the Gators bring a 4-2 record, through what has been an up and down season so far, into Willliams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks, coming off a bye, will be looking to bounce back and get an SEC win after a loss to Tennessee while Florida has an opportunity to get back-to-back conference wins.

#3. Auburn at LSU (LSU -11.0)

6:00 CT, October 14th, 2023, on ESPN

This is one of those games that will start to separate the teams in the SEC West or turn it into a big rat race of a mess. LSU is the better team which explains the 11-point line, but Auburn just gave Georgia a scare last week and an LSU loss here would have both Tigers at 4-2 heading into week eight.

#2. Missouri at Kentucky (UK -2.0)

6:30 CT, October 14th, 2023, on SECN

This game determines who gets to stay in the race for the east. While Mizzou is in better position having not played Georgia yet, both teams already have an SEC loss so another one would almost certainly make the gap too wide to recover. Both teams have an offensive player having a special season in Cook for the Tigers and Davis for the Wildcats. Which one will be able to lead their team to victory in this SEC East showdown?

#1. Texas A&M at Tennessee 19 (TENN -3.0)

2:30 CT, October 14th, 2023, on CBS

Our last of the three spreads at or less than three points is also our best game of the weekend in what will most likely be the best environment in sports this weekend. Neyland Stadium will be checkerboarded as the Vols host the Aggies and the noise should be deafening despite what Gary Danielson says. The matchup to watch in this one will be A&M’s terrifying D-Line against Tennessee’s offense as a whole. The Vols will look to exploit a weak Aggies secondary but will need the run game and O-Line to take some pressure off Joe Milton to do so. Watch Tennessee on first and second down. Their ability to stay “on schedule” and ahead of the chains will tell the story of the day.