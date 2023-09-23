Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Week 4

The further we get into the 2023 season the more wide-open the SEC looks. For the first time in a long time, it seems everyone has exploitable weaknesses and no one is safe. That makes for chaos and excitement in college football. With more excitement on the way, here’s our top five games for week 4:

#5 Kentucky at Vanderbilt (UK -14.0)

11:00 CT, September 23rd, 2023, on SECN

Kentucky comes into this one 3-0 but hasn’t necessarily played anyone that has tested them or even should. Vanderbilt is no playoff contender, but they are an SEC opponent that needs three SEC wins to reach a bowl game and a home game win against the Cats this week is certainly In their sights.

#4. Mississippi State at South Carolina (SC -6.5)

6:30 CT, September 23rd, 2023, on SECN

The quarterback battle here should be a fun one as Spencer Rattler and Will Rodgers will duel in an electric sandstorm. Neither team can afford this loss if they want to keep up in their respective divisions of the SEC and a game that impacts so much this early will have Williams-Brice rocking

#3. Auburn at Texas A&M (A&M -7.5)

11:00 CT, September 23rd, 2023, on ESPN

This is a question-answering, identity-establishing, rhythm-finding game. Both these teams are coming in not 100% certain of themselves and what better way to find out than opening SEC play? A loss is not an option for A&M or Aggieland may burn. Auburn, however, has had a great start to the season and is looking to continue that momentum right into their SEC slate.

#2. Arkansas at LSU 12 (LSU -17.5)

6:00 CT, September 23rd, 2023, on ESPN

The Battle for The Boot is a classic rivalry in the SEC. LSU is currently the top dog (or tiger) in the SEC West, and Arkansas would love nothing more than to play spoiler. Rivalries make college football special, and this is one of those special ones.

#1. Ole Miss 15 at Alabama 13 (ALA -7.0)

2:30 CT, September 23rd, 2023, on CBS

No question that this is the game of the weekend. Alabama looks vulnerable for the first time since before some kids who are now driving were born, and it just so happens that Lane Kiffin is making a return to Tuscaloosa for Ole Miss and Alabama to open their SEC play. You can’t make this stuff up. Now, will Saban do what Saban always does and not only prove everyone wrong but send a message in the process or does Bama just not have it in them this year?