Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Week 3

Between North Carolina vs. South Carolina, FSU vs. LSU, and Alabama vs. Texas, the SEC had some great non-conference games in the first two weeks of the season. While those matchups were exciting, the SEC opens conference play this weekend, and everyone will be watching. Here’s our top five games for week 3:

#5 BYU at Arkansas (ARK -8.0)

6:30 CT, September 2nd, 2023, on ESPN2

This back half of a home-and-home is going to be a tough, physical, shootout (if such a thing exists) with a talented, senior QB on both teams in KJ Jefferson and Kedon Slovis. Arkansas won this game last year on the road in a game where 87 total points were scored. BYU may find it a little harder to have success in Fayetteville this year, but this will be a great game to flip to if our next game maybe doesn’t live up to its ranking.

#4. Kansas State 15 at Missouri (KSU -3.5)

6:30 CT, September 9th, 2023, on SECN

Despite this matchup being between one ranked and one unranked team, the spread is the closest of any SEC game this weekend. This game doesn’t have the same hatred involved as the University of Kansas and Mizzou feel for each other in The Border War, but this is still an old Big East Rivalry all the same.

#3. South Carolina at Georgia 1 (UGA -27.5)

2:30 CT, September 9th, 2023, on CBS

Can anyone challenge Georgia for the SEC East? This is the Bulldogs first true test, but they get to take the test at home. If South Carolina wants to be in this one late, it is going to take a better showing than the one they put forward against North Carolina.

#2. LSU 14 at Mississippi State (LSU -9.5)

11:00 CT, September 16th, 2023, on ESPN

Now that conference play is here, we’re going to get more matchups like this one every weekend. LSU is looking to start their SEC schedule off with a bang considering they will probably come up short on the playoff if they suffer another loss. The flip side of that coin is a Mississippi State team with a new head coach that is looking to establish a new identity by building on the one left behind by Coach Mike Leach and prove that they can challenge the upper echelon of the SEC West

#1. Tennessee 11 at Florida (TENN -6.5)

6:00 CT, September 16th, 2023, on ESPN

It doesn’t matter the records or situations, this game will always be rocking. As a premier rivalry that has decided the east for years in the past, this game is appointment viewing each year for SEC fans. Historically, the team that wins in the rushing yards category usually wins the game. Tennessee’s RB room and front seven are extremely talented. Expect them to compliment one another on their way to win in the swamp.