Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Week 2

College football came back last weekend, and it came back in a big way. North Carolina beat South Carolina in the Carolina supremacy bowl, FSU sent a message to the rest of the country in their win over LSU, and it seems Bama has a QB. Opening weekend had some great matchups. Here’s our top five for week 2:

#5. MTSU at Missouri (MIZ -21)

6:00 CT, September 2nd, 2023, on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

MTSU makes our list for the second week in a row but this time, rather than questions about their opponent being answered, this is a game where Middle has a good opportunity here. If the Blue Raiders can play to their full potential Saturday, they could leave Mizzou not only having covered but won.

#4. Arizona at Mississippi St (MSST -9.0))

6:30 CT, September 9th, 2023, on SECN

Both of these teams are offensively gifted, so expect some points to be scored as Arizona travels to Starkvegas to take on the Bulldogs. These teams had similar week ones where they started slow, but eventually pulled away late for wins led by two quarterbacks who will face off this weekend.

#3. Texas A&M 23 at Miami (TA&M -4.0)

2:30 CT, September 9th, 2023, on ABC

These two teams are 2-2 against each other all time, and Saturday that tie will be broken in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both A&M and The U are looking for bounce back seasons after disappointing years in 2022 but first, they are standing in each other’s way.

#2. Ole Miss 24 at Tulane 24 (MISS -7.5)

2:30 CT, September 9th, 2023, on ESPN2

A rivalry that has been played 66 times since 1989 will be renewed this weekend as Ole Miss travels to New Orleans to take on Tulane. The Rebels won the last matchup in 2021 and Tulane will be looking for revenge. As the group of five teams that is expected to have the best shot at a New Years Bowl or playoff bid, this will be a good litmus test for the green wave.

#1. Texas 11 vs Alabama 3 (ALA -7.0)

6:00 CT, September 9th, 2023, on ESPN

This was a great game last year and will continue to be a great game moving forward as Texas gets set to join the SEC, but for now these two will have to settle for non-conference. Bryce Young, who had a big hand in last year’s win in Austin for the Tide, is now a Carolina Panther while Texas is returning 10 starters on their offense. Jalen Milroe looked great against MTSU, but can he keep it up against the Longhorns? The wildcard here is Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is the home team and Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense will have their hands (and heads) full with the crowd noise.