Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Week 11

There are serious SEC Championship implications at the top of the list this week. Post-season we will look back at this week as the story of how the East was won. Here are our top five SEC games for week 11:

#5 Mississippi State at Texas A&M (A&M -17.0)

6:30 CT, November 4th, 2023, on ESPN2

Mississippi State probably isn’t thrilled with 4-5 but they still have an opportunity to get to a bowl game. A&M however is 5-4 and couldn’t care less that Abilene Christian is up next on the schedule, all but guaranteeing a bowl game for the Aggies, because this was the year they were expected to compete for the West. With the amount of money being paid to him and the amount of talent on this roster, Jimbo Fisher cannot afford a loss this weekend. State is trying to become bowl eligible, but the pressure is on A&M.

#4. Alabama 8 at Kentucky (ALA -11)

11:00 CT, November 4th, 2023, on ESPN

2013 was the last time Alabama was in Lexington and this Mark Stoops-coached Wildcats team is a much better one than the one they trounced 10 years ago. Can Kentucky shock the world on Saturday in a hard-nosed SEC battle or will Bama’s domination continue in the Bear Bryant Bowl?

#3. Auburn at Arkansas (ARK -2.5)

3:00 CT, November 11th, 2023, on SECN

These are the two sneakiest teams in the SEC and Arkansas finally cashed in with a win on the road in Florida last weekend. Auburn is also coming off an SEC win and both teams are looking to become bowl eligible. Auburn is two games better record-wise than Arkansas and yet woo pig is a favorite at home. While this game may not get as many eyeballs as the top games on this list, there’s a good chance this is a good one on Saturday.

#2. 14 Tennessee 13 at Missouri 14 (TENN -2.0)

2:30 CT, November 11th, 2023, on CBS

Tennessee is breaking out the orange britches for their road trip to Columbia this weekend in a must-win for the Vols hopes to reach the SEC Championship game. With a home game against Georgia looming, Tennessee cannot afford to look ahead, but it is the reason for the urgency. Missouri already had their shot at the Dawgs last weekend and came up short, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the want or ability to get to eight wins and play spoiler for the Vols in what has been a great season for the Tigers.

#1. Ole Miss 9 at Georgia 2 (UGA -10.5)

6:00 CT, November 11th, 2023, on ESPN

Ole Miss goes on the road to take on the back-to-back national champions. The Rebs have a microscopic chance to get to Atlanta if you believe that Alabama drops both its remaining SEC games, but if not, it is purely pride this weekend for Ole Miss. Nothing to play for can be numbing but pride can be dangerous. How dangerous can Kiffin and Ole Miss be in Athens? If the Dawgs win this one, they will officially punch their ticket to their fifth SEC Championship game appearance in six years. If they lose the East, it comes down to a date with the Vols in Knoxville next week. Things could get really interesting depending on this prime-time tilt on ESPN.