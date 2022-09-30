Top 5 SEC Matchups For Week 5 (and Where to Watch)

As we get deeper into conference play the landscape of college football should start focusing into a clearer picture, but with four teams inside the top ten, The SEC could come down to the wire. Here are the top five SEC matchups for this week and where to watch.

#5. Georgia 1 at Missouri

6:30 CT, October 1, 2022, on SEC Network

Georgia is a 29-point favorite on the road in this one, and rightfully so. Missouri has not looked good this season, and unfortunately for them they get no reprieve as number one Georgia comes to town. How they handle this game before, during, and post will show even more what Mizzou has in Coach Drinkwitz. Georgia will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record and number one ranking.

#4. LSU at Auburn

6:00 CT, October 1, 2022, on ESPN

This is a matchup that has huge trap game potential. LSU is on a hot streak right now and have a huge game in Death Valley coming up next week against Tennessee. The Tigers of LSU must be careful not to overlook the Tigers of Auburn who are playing at home with nothing to lose as a nine-point underdog, with a coach who is essentially coaching for his job. LSU has rebounded nicely since their loss to Florida State. Will Brian Kelly have his team focused on keeping that momentum going? For Auburn, they could argue they are being overlooked. They are 3-1 which is no less wins than anyone else in The SEC with their one loss coming against a good Penn State team. The best way to get everyone’s attention would be to knock off LSU in a game nobody is picking them to win.

#3. Texas A&M 17 at Mississippi State

3:00 CT, October 1, 2022, on SEC Network

This is a huge game for State. They are 0-1 in conference play and are a four-point favorite over a ranked A&M team coming in. You have to take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself in the SEC West because they are few and far between. While these teams have the same record, A&M’s loss is to a nonconference, while Mississippi State’s loss was to LSU. Because of this, Texas A&M is tied, conference record wise, with the other three 1-0 teams in the West while State finds themselves at the bottom of the standings. That is why this game is so huge for State. This is the opportunity they need to climb back in the standings. Not to say that this isn’t a big game for A&M. With a highly anticipated matchup with Bama coming up, this is an away game against a Mississippi State team that they cannot afford to overlook. It has “TRAP” written all over it.

#2. Kentucky 7 at Ole Miss 14

11:00 CT, October 1, 2022, on ESPN

This game features two undefeated teams. Ole Miss’s schedule has not tested them so far this season, yet they are a seven-point favorite against Kentucky this weekend who is ranked higher. The Cats are walking into a sold-out Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium and will need to stay consistent and poised if they want to prove themselves as the better team. Statistically, Ole Miss does look better, but that could just be a product of the previously mentioned schedule. The one stat difference that stands out is the yards rushing per game where Ole Miss is averaging 280 compared to The Wildcat’s 81. The good news for Kentucky is this week marks the return of star Runningback, Chris Rodriquez, who rushed for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. Could he be the difference in this one in his season debut? Someone has to leave 4-1.

#1. Alabama 2 at Arkansas 20

2:30 CT, October 1, 2022, on CBS

For our number one game of the SEC weekend, Alabama will travel to Arkansas where The Hogs and their fans have had this one circled on the calendar for a while. They think they have a roster capable of going to the SEC championship game in Atlanta. That may be harder now after a loss to A&M, due to a field goal attempt missed by hitting the tip of the right hand upright, making this game is a must win for the Hogs to meet the loftier end of expectations. When you have a Quarterback like KJ Jefferson you always have a chance and Alabama has had issues with Quarterbacks with running ability in the past. KJ is an elite athlete and no exception. This will be Alabama’s first SEC road game this season and they come in as a 17.5-point favorite. Georgia has taken over has the number 1 team on the AP poll, and this game could be a great way for Saban and The Tide to send a message.