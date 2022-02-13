Top 5 Performances of The National Anthem at the Super Bowl

You’ve probably seen a lot of performances of The National Anthem, some amazing performances and some not-so-amazing performances.
Mickey Guyton will be performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl this year. Guyton shared in a social media post, “So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! NFL NBC Sports”
We thought we would bring you five of some of the best National Anthem performances from past Super Bowls. In no particular order, they are:
1Whitney Houston
1991, Super Bowl XXV
2Mariah Carey
2002, Super Bowl XXXVI
3Billy Joel
2007, Super Bowl XLI
4Luther Vandross
1997, Super Bowl XXXI
55. Idina Menzel
2020, Super Bowl XLIX