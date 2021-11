Top 5 Most Expensive Property Transfers in College Grove for Nov. 1-5, 2021

See the top 5 most expensive property transfers in College Grove Tennessee for November 1-5, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zip Map $2,795,000 Grove Sec 2 6252 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 Map $2,517,150 Grove Sec 2 6201 Lynch Ln College Grove 37046 Map $2,125,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8211 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 Map $1,650,000 Smith Peggy Moran 6790 Owen Hill Rd College Grove 37046 Map $800,000 6567 Arno Rd College Grove 37046 Map