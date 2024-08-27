Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for August 27

These are the top 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 20-27, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Type of Date Big Bad Breakfast 67 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Wendy's 82 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 85 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria 87 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Mexi Tacos 90 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email