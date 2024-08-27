Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for August 27

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the top 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 20-27, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreType ofDate
Big Bad Breakfast67Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Wendy's82Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill85Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria87Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Mexi Tacos90Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here