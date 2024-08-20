Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for August 20

These are the top 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 13-20, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date M.L. Rose 67 3084 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 Sakura Franklin INC 72 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 14, 2024 M.L.Rose AUX 81 3084 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 16, 2024 The Cheesecake Factory 83 1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 15, 2024 Jefferson's 94 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up August 15, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

