Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for September 19

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 19-23, 2022.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$11,475,000
|3669 -75 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$6,010,242
|Oman
|7012 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,000,000
|Flint Meadows
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$4,795,804
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9317 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,650,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b
|5224 Lysander Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,950,000
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|13 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,468,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec9
|Sweetleaf Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,100,000
|Troubadour Sec6
|8205 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,999,999
|Grove Sec 14
|9105 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,169,000
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|1106 Battlewood St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|Laurels The Sec 3
|9050 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,899,000
|Wynfield Village
|1017 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000
|Grace Valley Farm Est
|3569 St Ignatius Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|Westhaven Sec 58
|843 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,755,000
|Longwood Sec 1
|937 Cherry Grove Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,710,000
|Cromwell Sec 2
|1846 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Concord Chase Est
|8210 Alamo Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,697,588
|Allens Green
|1744 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,675,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 3
|402 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|811 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|2774 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000
|5536 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a
|959 Yearling Way
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,325,000
|Burgess Sam Hill
|7128 Hill Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,300,000
|Neely Grace
|3106 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046