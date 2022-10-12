Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for September 19

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 19-23, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $11,475,000 3669 -75 Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $6,010,242 Oman 7012 Crews Ln Brentwood 37027 $6,000,000 Flint Meadows Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $4,795,804 Witherspoon Sec7 9317 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,650,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b 5224 Lysander Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,950,000 Governors Club The Ph 2 13 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,468,000 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Sweetleaf Way Franklin 37064 $3,100,000 Troubadour Sec6 8205 Jolene Dr College Grove 37046 $2,999,999 Grove Sec 14 9105 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $2,169,000 Battlewood Est Sec 1 1106 Battlewood St Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 Laurels The Sec 3 9050 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,899,000 Wynfield Village 1017 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin 37064 $1,850,000 Grace Valley Farm Est 3569 St Ignatius Ln Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 Westhaven Sec 58 843 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,755,000 Longwood Sec 1 937 Cherry Grove Rd Franklin 37069 $1,710,000 Cromwell Sec 2 1846 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Concord Chase Est 8210 Alamo Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,697,588 Allens Green 1744 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,675,000 Dallas Downs Sec 3 402 Melba Cir Franklin 37064 $1,550,000 811 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 2774 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000 5536 Boy Scout Rd Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a 959 Yearling Way Nashville 37221 $1,325,000 Burgess Sam Hill 7128 Hill Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $1,300,000 Neely Grace 3106 Old Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046