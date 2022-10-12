Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for September 19

Michael Carpenter
house for sale with added sign

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 19-23, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$11,475,0003669 -75 Bear Creek RdThompsons Station37179
$6,010,242Oman7012 Crews LnBrentwood37027
$6,000,000Flint MeadowsVaughn RdNashville37221
$4,795,804Witherspoon Sec79317 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$4,650,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b5224 Lysander LnBrentwood37027
$3,950,000Governors Club The Ph 213 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$3,468,000Simmons Ridge Sec9Sweetleaf WayFranklin37064
$3,100,000Troubadour Sec68205 Jolene DrCollege Grove37046
$2,999,999Grove Sec 149105 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$2,169,000Battlewood Est Sec 11106 Battlewood StFranklin37064
$2,150,000Laurels The Sec 39050 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$1,899,000Wynfield Village1017 Wynfield Village CtFranklin37064
$1,850,000Grace Valley Farm Est3569 St Ignatius LnFranklin37064
$1,800,000Westhaven Sec 58843 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,755,000Longwood Sec 1937 Cherry Grove RdFranklin37069
$1,710,000Cromwell Sec 21846 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Concord Chase Est8210 Alamo DrBrentwood37027
$1,697,588Allens Green1744 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,675,000Dallas Downs Sec 3402 Melba CirFranklin37064
$1,550,000811 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$1,450,0002774 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$1,400,0005536 Boy Scout RdFranklin37064
$1,400,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a959 Yearling WayNashville37221
$1,325,000Burgess Sam Hill7128 Hill Hughes RdFairview37062
$1,300,000Neely Grace3106 Old Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046

