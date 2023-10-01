Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 5

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Stock Image

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 5-8, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,237,5005510 Joseph StFranklin37064
$4,126,227Witherspoon Sec7 Pb75 Pg849303 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$4,000,000Brenthaven Sec 21312 Winchester RdBrentwood37027
$3,500,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11e Pb 34 Pg 1341205 Talon WayFranklin37069
$3,000,000Belshire Village Ph 83020 Belshire Village DrSpring Hill37174
$2,700,000Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57525 Rochester CloseFranklin37064
$2,693,000West Main901 W Main StFranklin37064
$2,650,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-bLysander Ln 5233Brentwood37027
$2,400,000Westhaven Sec 585051 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,862,5007615 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,850,982Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 491605 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,760,345Kings Chapel Sec 124656 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,700,000Covington Cove8213 Atwood LnCollege Grove37046
$1,480,0006791 Leipers Creek RdColumbia38401
$1,459,639Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121034 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,412,500Baxter Jo Marie Pb 53 Pg 115518 Joseph StFranklin37064
$1,388,908Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812123 Burgin DrThompson's Station37179
$1,168,596St Marlo Sec16024 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,157,310High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,150,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 935108 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$1,101,378Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5096 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,025,000426 Eddy LnFranklin37064
$999,999West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49704 West End CirFranklin37064
$950,000Stable Acres Addition Pb 65 Pg 787309 Stirrup LnFairview37062
$920,000High Park Hill Sec1 5408 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here