Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 5

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 5-8, 2023.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,237,500 5510 Joseph St Franklin 37064 $4,126,227 Witherspoon Sec7 Pb75 Pg84 9303 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,000,000 Brenthaven Sec 2 1312 Winchester Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,500,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11e Pb 34 Pg 134 1205 Talon Way Franklin 37069 $3,000,000 Belshire Village Ph 8 3020 Belshire Village Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,700,000 Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57 525 Rochester Close Franklin 37064 $2,693,000 West Main 901 W Main St Franklin 37064 $2,650,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Lysander Ln 5233 Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Westhaven Sec 58 5051 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,862,500 7615 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,850,982 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49 1605 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,760,345 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4656 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,700,000 Covington Cove 8213 Atwood Ln College Grove 37046 $1,480,000 6791 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia 38401 $1,459,639 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1034 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,412,500 Baxter Jo Marie Pb 53 Pg 11 5518 Joseph St Franklin 37064 $1,388,908 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2123 Burgin Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,168,596 St Marlo Sec1 6024 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,157,310 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,150,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 93 5108 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,101,378 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5096 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,025,000 426 Eddy Ln Franklin 37064 $999,999 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 704 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $950,000 Stable Acres Addition Pb 65 Pg 78 7309 Stirrup Ln Fairview 37062 $920,000 High Park Hill Sec1 5408 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014