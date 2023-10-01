Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 5

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 5-8, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,237,500
|5510 Joseph St
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,126,227
|Witherspoon Sec7 Pb75 Pg84
|9303 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,000,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2
|1312 Winchester Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,500,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11e Pb 34 Pg 134
|1205 Talon Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,000,000
|Belshire Village Ph 8
|3020 Belshire Village Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,700,000
|Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57
|525 Rochester Close
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,693,000
|West Main
|901 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b
|Lysander Ln 5233
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5051 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,862,500
|7615 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,850,982
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49
|1605 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,760,345
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4656 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,700,000
|Covington Cove
|8213 Atwood Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,480,000
|6791 Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$1,459,639
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1034 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,412,500
|Baxter Jo Marie Pb 53 Pg 11
|5518 Joseph St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,388,908
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2123 Burgin Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,168,596
|St Marlo Sec1
|6024 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,157,310
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,150,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 93
|5108 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,101,378
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5096 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000
|426 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$999,999
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|704 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Stable Acres Addition Pb 65 Pg 78
|7309 Stirrup Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$920,000
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5408 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014