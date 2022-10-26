Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 3

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 3-7, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,000,000
|144 Southeast Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,695,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8809 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,299,000
|Annandale Sec 10
|9304 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,200,000
|Belle Terra
|1034 Belle Terra Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,000,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7559 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,989,829
|Grove Sec 14
|9041 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,775,000
|Grove Sec 14
|9021 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,770,106
|Hawthorne Trace
|5019 Green Herron Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2
|1525 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,600,000
|Ivan Creek
|4448 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,210,000
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4808 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,120,000
|7676 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$2,050,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|9618 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,001,791
|Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,000,000
|Westhaven Sec 58
|837 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,981,540
|Allens Green
|1752 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4804 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,843,700
|Westhaven Sec 58
|831 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|Annecy Ph1
|1029 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,756,956
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6108 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,737,158
|Stephens Valley Sec4
|901 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,719,098
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6144 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,719,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 3a
|4014 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,700,000
|Belle Vista Sec 3
|318 Holcombe Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,680,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 9
|1535 Hillwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027