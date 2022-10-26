Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 3

Michael Carpenter
house for sale with added sign

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 3-7, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,000,000144 Southeast PkwyFranklin37064
$4,695,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 48809 Drosera CirCollege Grove37046
$3,299,000Annandale Sec 109304 Exton LnBrentwood37027
$3,200,000Belle Terra1034 Belle Terra CirBrentwood37027
$3,000,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec47559 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$2,989,829Grove Sec 149041 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$2,775,000Grove Sec 149021 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$2,770,106Hawthorne Trace5019 Green Herron Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,650,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec21525 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$2,600,000Ivan Creek4448 Ivan Creek DrFranklin37064
$2,210,000Kings Chapel Sec104808 Torquay CtArrington37014
$2,120,0007676 Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$2,050,000Tuscany Hills Sec 19618 Portofino DrBrentwood37027
$2,001,791Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$2,000,000Westhaven Sec 58837 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,981,540Allens Green1752 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,850,000Kings Chapel Sec104804 Torquay CtArrington37014
$1,843,700Westhaven Sec 58831 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,800,000Annecy Ph11029 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,756,956Lookaway Farms Sec26108 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$1,737,158Stephens Valley Sec4901 Dauphine StNashville37221
$1,719,098Lookaway Farms Sec26144 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,719,000Kings Chapel Sec 3a4014 Kings Camp PassArrington37014
$1,700,000Belle Vista Sec 3318 Holcombe LnFranklin37064
$1,680,000Fountainbrooke Sec 91535 Hillwood DrBrentwood37027

