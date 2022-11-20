Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 24

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 24-28, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$24,000,000
|Downs Boulevard Prop
|500 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,000,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 58
|110 Winners Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,310,500
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9307 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,800,000
|Lula Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,830,000
|Annandale Sec 9
|9256 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,739,210
|Dunham Heather K
|5370 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,467,450
|Grove Sec 14
|9037 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,117,158
|Grove Sec13
|9112 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,097,225
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|375 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,063,176
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6108 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,906,604
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6117 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,852,071
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6124 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,760,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7
|1449 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,754,127
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|361 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,751,798
|Annecy Ph1
|1013 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,695,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 3
|408 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,675,000
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B
|6620 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,664,654
|Westhaven Sec59
|913 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,583,420
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4751 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,550,000
|Allens Green
|1741 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,431,835
|Westhaven Sec 14
|517 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,415,825
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|105 Cureton Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,390,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|3800 Robbins Nest Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,360,925
|Annecy Ph2b
|1516 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,352,940
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1315 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221