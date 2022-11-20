Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 24

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 24-28, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $24,000,000 Downs Boulevard Prop 500 Downs Blvd Franklin 37064 $5,000,000 Maryland Farms Sec 58 110 Winners Cir Brentwood 37027 $4,310,500 Witherspoon Sec7 9307 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,800,000 Lula Ln Franklin 37064 $2,830,000 Annandale Sec 9 9256 Carrisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,739,210 Dunham Heather K 5370 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $2,467,450 Grove Sec 14 9037 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $2,117,158 Grove Sec13 9112 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove 37046 $2,097,225 Stephens Valley Sec6 375 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $2,063,176 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6108 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,906,604 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6117 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $1,852,071 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6124 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $1,760,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 1449 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $1,754,127 Stephens Valley Sec6 361 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,751,798 Annecy Ph1 1013 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,695,000 Dallas Downs Sec 3 408 Melba Cir Franklin 37064 $1,675,000 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B 6620 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $1,664,654 Westhaven Sec59 913 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,583,420 Kings Chapel Sec11 4751 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,550,000 Allens Green 1741 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,431,835 Westhaven Sec 14 517 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $1,415,825 Scales Farmstead Ph1 105 Cureton Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,390,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 3800 Robbins Nest Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,360,925 Annecy Ph2b 1516 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,352,940 Stephens Valley Sec7 1315 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221