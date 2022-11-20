Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 24

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Property Transfers in Nolensville

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 24-28, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$24,000,000Downs Boulevard Prop500 Downs BlvdFranklin37064
$5,000,000Maryland Farms Sec 58110 Winners CirBrentwood37027
$4,310,500Witherspoon Sec79307 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$3,800,000Lula LnFranklin37064
$2,830,000Annandale Sec 99256 Carrisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$2,739,210Dunham Heather K5370 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$2,467,450Grove Sec 149037 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$2,117,158Grove Sec139112 Joiner Creek CtCollege Grove37046
$2,097,225Stephens Valley Sec6375 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$2,063,176Lookaway Farms Sec26108 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,906,604Lookaway Farms Sec26117 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$1,852,071Lookaway Farms Sec26124 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$1,760,000Laurelbrooke Sec 71449 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$1,754,127Stephens Valley Sec6361 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,751,798Annecy Ph11013 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,695,000Dallas Downs Sec 3408 Melba CirFranklin37064
$1,675,000Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec 16 Ph B6620 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$1,664,654Westhaven Sec59913 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,583,420Kings Chapel Sec114751 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,550,000Allens Green1741 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,431,835Westhaven Sec 14517 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$1,415,825Scales Farmstead Ph1105 Cureton CtNolensville37135
$1,390,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b3800 Robbins Nest CtThompsons Station37179
$1,360,925Annecy Ph2b1516 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,352,940Stephens Valley Sec71315 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221

