Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for October 10

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale with added sign

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 10-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,250,0001 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$5,000,000Avalon Sec 3443 Canterbury RiseFranklin37067
$4,761,598Troubadour Ph1 Sec37267 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$4,358,706Berry Farms Town Center Sec 340 Moss Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,259,500Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$2,600,147Grove Sec139412 Thatchbay CtCollege Grove37046
$2,290,000Laurels The Sec 21765 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$2,225,000Princeton Hills Sec 15162 Remington DrBrentwood37027
$2,050,000Westhaven Sec 41622 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,009,696Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25116 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,987,028Hardeman Springs Sec26052 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,956,100Westhaven Sec60Danny LnFranklin37064
$1,777,314Swansons Ridge1800 Gunnerson LnFranklin37064
$1,775,000Cromwell Sec 21857 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$1,760,000Dekemont Downs508 Dekemont LnBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Stephens Valley Sec6644 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$1,650,000Dorris4442 Long LnFranklin37064
$1,571,969Liberty Church Est9524 Liberty Church RdBrentwood37027
$1,555,380Kings Chapel Sec114728 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,555,000Taramore Ph 69507 Nottaway LnBrentwood37027
$1,425,000Leeland1131 Warrior DrFranklin37064
$1,400,000Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$1,400,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 49616 Deer Track CtBrentwood37027
$1,367,377Annecy Ph2b1505 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,350,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here