Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Oct. 9

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 9-13, 2023.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,000,000 9227 old smyrna rd brentwood 37027 $4,000,000 1224 columbia ave franklin 37064 $2,635,000 mcgavock farms sec 5-b pb 37 pg 90 5232 lysander ln brentwood 37027 $2,600,000 1688 lewisburg pk thompson's station 37179 $2,500,000 witherspoon sec6 pb 72 pg 40 9257 berwyn ct brentwood 37027 $2,500,000 troubadour sec10 9013 haggard pvt ln arrington 37014 $1,991,500 black hawk sec4 pb 50 pg 7 5540 hawks landing dr arrington 37014 $1,935,000 campbell station sec 4i pb 63 pg 58 2210 spedale ct spring hill 37174 $1,875,002 stephens valley sec1 ph1a pb 67 pg 138 221 meriwether blvd nashville 37221 $1,800,000 troubadour ph1 sec4 pb 74 pg 55 7278 harlow dr $1,550,000 westhaven sec43 pb 63 pg 32 755 shelley ln franklin 37064 $1,530,000 dallas downs sec 3 pb 57 pg 94 426 melba cir franklin 37064 $1,500,000 taramore ph10 pb 62 pg 67 9523 nottaway ln brentwood 37027 $1,450,000 westhaven sec57 pb 75 pg 71 3091 conar st franklin 37064 $1,429,625 starnes creek sec1 pb 80 pg 27 7220 murrel dr franklin 37064 $1,420,000 heath place sec 3 pb 46 pg 61 1316 carnton ln franklin 37064 $1,400,000 cool springs east sec 22 pb 29 pg 21 523 brennan ln franklin 37067 $1,350,000 cedarmont valley est sec 2 pb 23 pg 88 601 canters ct franklin 37067 $1,340,475 annecy 3b pb 79 pg 122 4609 genevieve leigh dr nolensville 37135 $1,274,222 westhaven sec60 pb 80 pg 146 998 conar st franklin 37064 $1,230,000 brenthaven sec 2 pb 3 pg 29 1306 winchester rd brentwood 37027 $1,179,900 horseshoe bend ph 3-a pb 20 pg 28 962 yearling way nashville 37221 $1,152,500 brentwood hills sec 1 pb 2 pg 86 5008 jackson ln brentwood 37027 $1,138,500 foxboro est sec 3 pb 9 pg 143 9232 fox run dr brentwood 37027 $1,130,000 fountainbrooke sec 2 pb 34 pg 137 2208 st josephs ct brentwood 37027