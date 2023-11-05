Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Oct. 9

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Stock Image

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 9-13, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,000,0009227 old smyrna rdbrentwood37027
$4,000,0001224 columbia avefranklin37064
$2,635,000mcgavock farms sec 5-b pb 37 pg 905232 lysander lnbrentwood37027
$2,600,0001688 lewisburg pkthompson's station37179
$2,500,000witherspoon sec6 pb 72 pg 409257 berwyn ctbrentwood37027
$2,500,000troubadour sec109013 haggard pvt lnarrington37014
$1,991,500black hawk sec4 pb 50 pg 75540 hawks landing drarrington37014
$1,935,000campbell station sec 4i pb 63 pg 582210 spedale ctspring hill37174
$1,875,002stephens valley sec1 ph1a pb 67 pg 138221 meriwether blvdnashville37221
$1,800,000troubadour ph1 sec4 pb 74 pg 557278 harlow dr
$1,550,000westhaven sec43 pb 63 pg 32755 shelley lnfranklin37064
$1,530,000dallas downs sec 3 pb 57 pg 94426 melba cirfranklin37064
$1,500,000taramore ph10 pb 62 pg 679523 nottaway lnbrentwood37027
$1,450,000westhaven sec57 pb 75 pg 713091 conar stfranklin37064
$1,429,625starnes creek sec1 pb 80 pg 277220 murrel drfranklin37064
$1,420,000heath place sec 3 pb 46 pg 611316 carnton lnfranklin37064
$1,400,000cool springs east sec 22 pb 29 pg 21523 brennan lnfranklin37067
$1,350,000cedarmont valley est sec 2 pb 23 pg 88601 canters ctfranklin37067
$1,340,475annecy 3b pb 79 pg 1224609 genevieve leigh drnolensville37135
$1,274,222westhaven sec60 pb 80 pg 146998 conar stfranklin37064
$1,230,000brenthaven sec 2 pb 3 pg 291306 winchester rdbrentwood37027
$1,179,900horseshoe bend ph 3-a pb 20 pg 28962 yearling waynashville37221
$1,152,500brentwood hills sec 1 pb 2 pg 865008 jackson lnbrentwood37027
$1,138,500foxboro est sec 3 pb 9 pg 1439232 fox run drbrentwood37027
$1,130,000fountainbrooke sec 2 pb 34 pg 1372208 st josephs ctbrentwood37027

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here