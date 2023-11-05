Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Oct. 9

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 9-13, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,000,000
|9227 old smyrna rd
|brentwood
|37027
|$4,000,000
|1224 columbia ave
|franklin
|37064
|$2,635,000
|mcgavock farms sec 5-b pb 37 pg 90
|5232 lysander ln
|brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000
|1688 lewisburg pk
|thompson's station
|37179
|$2,500,000
|witherspoon sec6 pb 72 pg 40
|9257 berwyn ct
|brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000
|troubadour sec10
|9013 haggard pvt ln
|arrington
|37014
|$1,991,500
|black hawk sec4 pb 50 pg 7
|5540 hawks landing dr
|arrington
|37014
|$1,935,000
|campbell station sec 4i pb 63 pg 58
|2210 spedale ct
|spring hill
|37174
|$1,875,002
|stephens valley sec1 ph1a pb 67 pg 138
|221 meriwether blvd
|nashville
|37221
|$1,800,000
|troubadour ph1 sec4 pb 74 pg 55
|7278 harlow dr
|$1,550,000
|westhaven sec43 pb 63 pg 32
|755 shelley ln
|franklin
|37064
|$1,530,000
|dallas downs sec 3 pb 57 pg 94
|426 melba cir
|franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|taramore ph10 pb 62 pg 67
|9523 nottaway ln
|brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000
|westhaven sec57 pb 75 pg 71
|3091 conar st
|franklin
|37064
|$1,429,625
|starnes creek sec1 pb 80 pg 27
|7220 murrel dr
|franklin
|37064
|$1,420,000
|heath place sec 3 pb 46 pg 61
|1316 carnton ln
|franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|cool springs east sec 22 pb 29 pg 21
|523 brennan ln
|franklin
|37067
|$1,350,000
|cedarmont valley est sec 2 pb 23 pg 88
|601 canters ct
|franklin
|37067
|$1,340,475
|annecy 3b pb 79 pg 122
|4609 genevieve leigh dr
|nolensville
|37135
|$1,274,222
|westhaven sec60 pb 80 pg 146
|998 conar st
|franklin
|37064
|$1,230,000
|brenthaven sec 2 pb 3 pg 29
|1306 winchester rd
|brentwood
|37027
|$1,179,900
|horseshoe bend ph 3-a pb 20 pg 28
|962 yearling way
|nashville
|37221
|$1,152,500
|brentwood hills sec 1 pb 2 pg 86
|5008 jackson ln
|brentwood
|37027
|$1,138,500
|foxboro est sec 3 pb 9 pg 143
|9232 fox run dr
|brentwood
|37027
|$1,130,000
|fountainbrooke sec 2 pb 34 pg 137
|2208 st josephs ct
|brentwood
|37027