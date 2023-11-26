Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Oct. 30

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 30 through November 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,925,000 Moon Thomas William Pb 74 Pg 125 5101 Aberleigh Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,401,400 Brass Lantern Farm Pb 45 Pg 24 700 Brass Lantern Place Brentwood 37027 $3,000,000 Troubadour Sec10 9009 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $3,000,000 9557 -59 Mullens Rd Arrington 37014 $2,391,371 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8077 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,300,000 Mcadams Gwendolyn 6821 Hendrix Rd College Grove 37046 $2,230,925 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5032 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $2,205,000 Hyde Rd College Grove 37046 $2,150,000 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 1091 Calico St Franklin 37064 $2,131,000 Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 152 4209 Carrolton Dr Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 33 Pg 31 246 Gardenridge Dr Franklin 37069 $2,042,860 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49 1599 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,015,000 Fssd Pb 67 Pg 58 221 Fairground St Franklin 37064 $1,860,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,838,000 Governors Club Ph 12 Pb 41 Pg 104 18 Ironwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,750,000 Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25 215 Skyline Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,699,900 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5024 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,692,450 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4781 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,685,000 Hyde Rd College Grove 37046 $1,579,260 Crews Charles E Jr Pb 77 Pg 82 5916 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,429,333 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1039 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,412,920 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4789 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,355,000 Jubilee Ridge Pb 30 Pg 27 3045 Jubilee Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $1,317,500 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 64 9628 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,315,200 St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21 6301 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064