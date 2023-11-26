Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Oct. 30

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 30 through November 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,925,000
|Moon Thomas William Pb 74 Pg 125
|5101 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,401,400
|Brass Lantern Farm Pb 45 Pg 24
|700 Brass Lantern Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,000,000
|Troubadour Sec10
|9009 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,000,000
|9557 -59 Mullens Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,391,371
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8077 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,300,000
|Mcadams Gwendolyn
|6821 Hendrix Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,230,925
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5032 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,205,000
|Hyde Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,150,000
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|1091 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,131,000
|Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 152
|4209 Carrolton Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 33 Pg 31
|246 Gardenridge Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,042,860
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49
|1599 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,015,000
|Fssd Pb 67 Pg 58
|221 Fairground St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,860,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6
|Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,838,000
|Governors Club Ph 12 Pb 41 Pg 104
|18 Ironwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,750,000
|Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25
|215 Skyline Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,699,900
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5024 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,692,450
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4781 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,685,000
|Hyde Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,579,260
|Crews Charles E Jr Pb 77 Pg 82
|5916 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,429,333
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1039 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,412,920
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4789 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,355,000
|Jubilee Ridge Pb 30 Pg 27
|3045 Jubilee Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,317,500
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 64
|9628 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,315,200
|St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21
|6301 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064