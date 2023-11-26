Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Oct. 30

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 30 through November 3, 2023.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,925,000Moon Thomas William Pb 74 Pg 1255101 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,401,400Brass Lantern Farm Pb 45 Pg 24700 Brass Lantern PlaceBrentwood37027
$3,000,000Troubadour Sec109009 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$3,000,0009557 -59 Mullens RdArrington37014
$2,391,371Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118077 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,300,000Mcadams Gwendolyn6821 Hendrix RdCollege Grove37046
$2,230,925Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415032 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$2,205,000Hyde RdCollege Grove37046
$2,150,000Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 711091 Calico StFranklin37064
$2,131,000Rosemont Pb 34 Pg 1524209 Carrolton DrFranklin37064
$2,100,000Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 33 Pg 31246 Gardenridge DrFranklin37069
$2,042,860Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 491599 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$2,015,000Fssd Pb 67 Pg 58221 Fairground StFranklin37064
$1,860,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$1,838,000Governors Club Ph 12 Pb 41 Pg 10418 Ironwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,750,000Brentwood Est Unit 1 Pb 2 Pg 25215 Skyline DrBrentwood37027
$1,699,900Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145024 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,692,450Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124781 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,685,000Hyde RdCollege Grove37046
$1,579,260Crews Charles E Jr Pb 77 Pg 825916 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$1,429,333Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121039 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,412,920Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124789 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,355,000Jubilee Ridge Pb 30 Pg 273045 Jubilee Ridge RdFranklin37069
$1,317,500Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 Pb 27 Pg 649628 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,315,200St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 216301 Avonlea DrFranklin37064

