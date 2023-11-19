Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Oct. 23

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 23-27, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,946,853Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 762019 Blueberry LnFranklin37064
$3,353,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 38 Pg 1205517 Iron Gate DrFranklin37069
$2,865,000Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69316 Morning Mist LnFranklin37064
$2,250,000Troubadour Sec8 Pb 81 Pg 248005 George Jones Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$2,075,000Tuscany Hills Sec7 Pb 70 Pg 1321757 Umbria DrBrentwood37027
$2,025,000Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1476007 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,999,999Ekelem Ifeatu Pb 45 Pg 75 Subd White Deer Pb 62 Pg 187011 Lindley Hill Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,927,165Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098681 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,900,000Legends Ridge Add Sec 2 Pb 40 Pg 4412 Legends Park CirFranklin37069
$1,895,000Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42799 Carsten StNashville37221
$1,875,142Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121011 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,695,000Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 1411025 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$1,607,616Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121042 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,580,000Whetstone Ph4 Pb 56 Pg 134695 Thurrock CirBrentwood37027
$1,525,000Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27232 Bramerton CtFranklin37069
$1,494,222Westhaven Sec60 Pb 77 Pg 1451044 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,372,000Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 81000 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,350,000Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 461609 Glenellen WayBrentwood37027
$1,300,0001504 Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$1,240,000Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 319063 Fallswood LnBrentwood37027
$1,234,900Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64525 Rowan StFranklin37064
$1,200,000Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 616030 Landmark PlBrentwood37027
$1,200,0002820 Thomas RdNolensville37135
$1,177,260St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 216313 Avonlea DrFranklin37064
$1,171,540Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373324 High Peak WayFranklin37067

