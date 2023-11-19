Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Oct. 23

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 23-27, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,946,853 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 2019 Blueberry Ln Franklin 37064 $3,353,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 38 Pg 120 5517 Iron Gate Dr Franklin 37069 $2,865,000 Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69 316 Morning Mist Ln Franklin 37064 $2,250,000 Troubadour Sec8 Pb 81 Pg 24 8005 George Jones Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $2,075,000 Tuscany Hills Sec7 Pb 70 Pg 132 1757 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,025,000 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147 6007 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,999,999 Ekelem Ifeatu Pb 45 Pg 75 Subd White Deer Pb 62 Pg 18 7011 Lindley Hill Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,927,165 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8681 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,900,000 Legends Ridge Add Sec 2 Pb 40 Pg 4 412 Legends Park Cir Franklin 37069 $1,895,000 Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42 799 Carsten St Nashville 37221 $1,875,142 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1011 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,695,000 Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 141 1025 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $1,607,616 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1042 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,580,000 Whetstone Ph4 Pb 56 Pg 134 695 Thurrock Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,525,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27 232 Bramerton Ct Franklin 37069 $1,494,222 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 77 Pg 145 1044 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,372,000 Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8 1000 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46 1609 Glenellen Way Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 1504 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $1,240,000 Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 31 9063 Fallswood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,234,900 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 525 Rowan St Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61 6030 Landmark Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000 2820 Thomas Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,177,260 St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21 6313 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064 $1,171,540 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3324 High Peak Way Franklin 37067