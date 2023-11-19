Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Oct. 23

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for October 23-27, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,946,853
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|2019 Blueberry Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,353,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11f Pb 38 Pg 120
|5517 Iron Gate Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,865,000
|Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69
|316 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000
|Troubadour Sec8 Pb 81 Pg 24
|8005 George Jones Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,075,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec7 Pb 70 Pg 132
|1757 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,025,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147
|6007 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,999,999
|Ekelem Ifeatu Pb 45 Pg 75 Subd White Deer Pb 62 Pg 18
|7011 Lindley Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,927,165
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8681 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,900,000
|Legends Ridge Add Sec 2 Pb 40 Pg 4
|412 Legends Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,895,000
|Stephens Valley Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 42
|799 Carsten St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,875,142
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1011 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,695,000
|Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 141
|1025 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,607,616
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1042 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,580,000
|Whetstone Ph4 Pb 56 Pg 134
|695 Thurrock Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,525,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 27
|232 Bramerton Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,494,222
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 77 Pg 145
|1044 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,372,000
|Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8
|1000 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46
|1609 Glenellen Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|1504 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,240,000
|Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 31
|9063 Fallswood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,234,900
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|525 Rowan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61
|6030 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|2820 Thomas Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,177,260
|St Marlo Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 21
|6313 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,171,540
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3324 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067