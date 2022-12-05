Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for November 7

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale with added sign

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 7-10, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,750,000Franks Family TrSpanntown RdArrington37014
$2,999,900Williams4630 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$2,200,000Turner Group Gp2909 B Spanntown RdArrington37014
$1,961,000Princeton Hills Sec 2801 Princeton Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,734,000Simmons Ridge Sec111163 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,600,000Autumn Ridge Ph25004 Paint Creek CtSpring Hill37174
$1,580,0002321 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$1,550,000Brenthaven Sec 2-a8122 Holly RdBrentwood37027
$1,495,000Lee Kevin & Janet Lee6795 Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$1,462,701Westhaven Sec59907 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,400,000Glenellen Est Sec 29492 Wicklow RdBrentwood37027
$1,355,000Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 11217 Ascot LnFranklin37064
$1,352,000Benington 2 Sec 2-b230 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$1,340,000Kings Chapel Sec84556 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,295,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a237 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,260,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42125 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,255,242St Marlo Sec15509 Duquette DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park1641 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$1,225,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351021 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$1,199,900Annecy Ph2b2060 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$1,150,115Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2805 Edson LnNolensville37135
$1,150,000Scales Farmstead Ph11025 Lawson LnFranklin37069
$1,108,469Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371048 Cumberland Valley DrFranklin37064
$1,064,066Mcdaniel Estates Sec57632 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$1,050,000Banbury Crossing Sec 5-c1145 Banbury LnBrentwood37027

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here