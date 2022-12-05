Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for November 7

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 7-10, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,750,000 Franks Family Tr Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $2,999,900 Williams 4630 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,200,000 Turner Group Gp 2909 B Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $1,961,000 Princeton Hills Sec 2 801 Princeton Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,734,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 1163 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Autumn Ridge Ph2 5004 Paint Creek Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,580,000 2321 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $1,550,000 Brenthaven Sec 2-a 8122 Holly Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,495,000 Lee Kevin & Janet Lee 6795 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $1,462,701 Westhaven Sec59 907 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Glenellen Est Sec 2 9492 Wicklow Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,355,000 Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 1217 Ascot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,352,000 Benington 2 Sec 2-b 230 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,340,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 4556 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,295,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 237 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,260,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 125 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,255,242 St Marlo Sec1 5509 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park 1641 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,225,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 1021 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $1,199,900 Annecy Ph2b 2060 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,150,115 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 805 Edson Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1025 Lawson Ln Franklin 37069 $1,108,469 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 1048 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,064,066 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7632 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $1,050,000 Banbury Crossing Sec 5-c 1145 Banbury Ln Brentwood 37027