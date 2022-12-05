Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for November 7

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 7-10, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,750,000
|Franks Family Tr
|Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,999,900
|Williams
|4630 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,200,000
|Turner Group Gp
|2909 B Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,961,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 2
|801 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,734,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11
|1163 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2
|5004 Paint Creek Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,580,000
|2321 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2-a
|8122 Holly Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,495,000
|Lee Kevin & Janet Lee
|6795 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,462,701
|Westhaven Sec59
|907 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Glenellen Est Sec 2
|9492 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,355,000
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|1217 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,352,000
|Benington 2 Sec 2-b
|230 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,340,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4556 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,295,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|237 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,260,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|125 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,255,242
|St Marlo Sec1
|5509 Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park
|1641 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,225,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1021 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,900
|Annecy Ph2b
|2060 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,115
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|805 Edson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1025 Lawson Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,108,469
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1048 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,064,066
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7632 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,050,000
|Banbury Crossing Sec 5-c
|1145 Banbury Ln
|Brentwood
|37027