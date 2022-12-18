Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for November 23

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 23-24, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$19,250,000
|Cool Springs West Sec 4
|215 Gothic Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,350,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 30a
|991 Elliston Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$6,107,770
|Wilmar Corporation
|1676 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,000,000
|Grove Sec 2
|5245 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,500,000
|Woodlands
|100 Westwind Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,400,000
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9269 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,100,000
|Kinnard Springs Sec 3
|3246 Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,266,062
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6116 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,070,000
|Stockett Creek Sec 1
|1027 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,013,104
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6121 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5200 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,900,000
|Traditions Sec5
|1881 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Governors Club The Ph 6
|21 Missionary Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,625,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 4
|1744 Fontanella Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,565,000
|River Oaks Sec 4
|303 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,540,000
|Woodway
|1004 Stuart Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|5750 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,500
|Annecy Ph1
|1012 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,420,000
|Brienz Valley Add Sec 2
|2009 Ober Brienz Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 3
|1300 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,265,000
|Benington Sec9
|325 Conoga Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,253,347
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42
|131 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|4334 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,240,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|2847 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,200,000
|Keystone Sec 5
|1467 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064