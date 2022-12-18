Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for November 23

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 23-24, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $19,250,000 Cool Springs West Sec 4 215 Gothic Ct Franklin 37064 $6,350,000 Tollgate Village Sec 30a 991 Elliston Way Thompsons Station 37179 $6,107,770 Wilmar Corporation 1676 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $4,000,000 Grove Sec 2 5245 Wildings Blvd College Grove 37046 $3,500,000 Woodlands 100 Westwind Ct Franklin 37064 $3,400,000 Witherspoon Sec5 9269 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,100,000 Kinnard Springs Sec 3 3246 Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $2,266,062 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6116 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $2,070,000 Stockett Creek Sec 1 1027 Stockett Dr Nashville 37221 $2,013,104 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6121 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5200 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,900,000 Traditions Sec5 1881 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Governors Club The Ph 6 21 Missionary Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,625,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 4 1744 Fontanella Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,565,000 River Oaks Sec 4 303 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,540,000 Woodway 1004 Stuart Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 5750 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,475,500 Annecy Ph1 1012 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,420,000 Brienz Valley Add Sec 2 2009 Ober Brienz Ln Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Brenthaven East Sec 3 1300 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,265,000 Benington Sec9 325 Conoga Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,253,347 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 131 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 4334 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,240,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 2847 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $1,200,000 Keystone Sec 5 1467 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064