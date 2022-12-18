Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for November 23

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 23-24, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$19,250,000Cool Springs West Sec 4215 Gothic CtFranklin37064
$6,350,000Tollgate Village Sec 30a991 Elliston WayThompsons Station37179
$6,107,770Wilmar Corporation1676 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$4,000,000Grove Sec 25245 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove37046
$3,500,000Woodlands100 Westwind CtFranklin37064
$3,400,000Witherspoon Sec59269 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$3,100,000Kinnard Springs Sec 33246 Kinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$2,266,062Lookaway Farms Sec26116 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$2,070,000Stockett Creek Sec 11027 Stockett DrNashville37221
$2,013,104Lookaway Farms Sec26121 Open Meadow LnFranklin37064
$2,000,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25200 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,900,000Traditions Sec51881 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Governors Club The Ph 621 Missionary DrBrentwood37027
$1,625,000Tuscany Hills Sec 41744 Fontanella DrBrentwood37027
$1,565,000River Oaks Sec 4303 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$1,540,000Woodway1004 Stuart LnBrentwood37027
$1,500,0005750 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,475,500Annecy Ph11012 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,420,000Brienz Valley Add Sec 22009 Ober Brienz LnFranklin37064
$1,400,000Brenthaven East Sec 31300 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,265,000Benington Sec9325 Conoga DrNolensville37135
$1,253,347Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42131 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,250,0004334 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,240,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 12847 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$1,200,000Keystone Sec 51467 Ridley DrFranklin37064

