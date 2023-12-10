Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for November 13

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$6,175,000Constuction Consulting Pb 75 Pg 1344445 Buchanan LnFranklin37064
$4,000,000Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 211881 Gen Geo Patton DrFranklin37067
$3,600,000Beechwood Plantation Pb 55 Pg 1433630 Kesslin Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,480,000Troubadour Sec15 Pb 81 Pg 269212 Troubadour Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$2,971,190Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241700 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$2,900,000Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 31 Pg 40757 Sinclair CirBrentwood37027
$2,332,423Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145191 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,300,000Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 412 Crooked Stick LnBrentwood37027
$2,200,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296236 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$2,023,713Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356081 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,965,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296212 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$1,875,000Locust Creek Hollow Pb 71 Pg 929001 Locust Creek Pvt LnPrimm Springs38476
$1,850,000Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 292728 Mclemore WayFranklin37064
$1,760,000Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 1451840 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,699,900Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 841806 Ivy Crest DrBrentwood37027
$1,599,900Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124785 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,578,960Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124680 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,403,4486437 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$1,400,000Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125137 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$1,400,000Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,400,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 821459 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$1,345,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124684 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,310,0003730 Old Charlotte PkFranklin37069
$1,305,640Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921024 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,304,419St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 986304 Chadderton DrFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here