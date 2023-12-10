Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for November 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 13-17, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$6,175,000
|Constuction Consulting Pb 75 Pg 134
|4445 Buchanan Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000
|Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 21
|1881 Gen Geo Patton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,600,000
|Beechwood Plantation Pb 55 Pg 143
|3630 Kesslin Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,480,000
|Troubadour Sec15 Pb 81 Pg 26
|9212 Troubadour Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,971,190
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1700 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,900,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 31 Pg 40
|757 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,332,423
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|191 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4
|12 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,200,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6236 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,023,713
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6081 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,965,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6212 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,875,000
|Locust Creek Hollow Pb 71 Pg 92
|9001 Locust Creek Pvt Ln
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,850,000
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 29
|2728 Mclemore Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,760,000
|Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 145
|1840 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,699,900
|Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 84
|1806 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,599,900
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4785 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,578,960
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4680 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,403,448
|6437 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,400,000
|Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125
|137 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,400,000
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,400,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82
|1459 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,345,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4684 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,310,000
|3730 Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,305,640
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1024 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,304,419
|St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98
|6304 Chadderton Dr
|Franklin
|37064