Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for November 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 13-17, 2023.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $6,175,000 Constuction Consulting Pb 75 Pg 134 4445 Buchanan Ln Franklin 37064 $4,000,000 Patton Station Bus Park Pb 25 Pg 21 1881 Gen Geo Patton Dr Franklin 37067 $3,600,000 Beechwood Plantation Pb 55 Pg 143 3630 Kesslin Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,480,000 Troubadour Sec15 Pb 81 Pg 26 9212 Troubadour Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $2,971,190 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1700 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,900,000 Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 31 Pg 40 757 Sinclair Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,332,423 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 191 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,300,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4 12 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,200,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6236 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $2,023,713 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6081 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,965,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6212 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $1,875,000 Locust Creek Hollow Pb 71 Pg 92 9001 Locust Creek Pvt Ln Primm Springs 38476 $1,850,000 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 29 2728 Mclemore Way Franklin 37064 $1,760,000 Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 145 1840 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027 $1,699,900 Taramore Ph 1 Pb 46 Pg 84 1806 Ivy Crest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,599,900 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4785 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,578,960 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4680 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,403,448 6437 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $1,400,000 Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125 137 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,400,000 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,400,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82 1459 Marcasite Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,345,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4684 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,310,000 3730 Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37069 $1,305,640 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1024 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,304,419 St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98 6304 Chadderton Dr Franklin 37064