Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Nov. 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 27 through December 1, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,750,000
|Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 48
|7501 Ivorybill Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,513,664
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1626 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,250,000
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7040 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,794,375
|101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #103
|37064
|$1,740,000
|Edenbrook Estates Pb 47 Pg 108
|9521 Edenbrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,670,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120
|720 Priest Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,611,740
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7217 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,596,797
|Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12
|1038 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,588,554
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3313 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,580,000
|Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96
|21 Sawgrass Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,575,000
|River Landing Sec 6 Pb 30 Pg 31
|225 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,551,525
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3516 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,535,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67
|5504 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,452,926
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7005 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,410,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 9 Pb 21 Pg 108
|9453 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,349,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7025 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|$1,345,542
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1022 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4544 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,255,497
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6513 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,253,250
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|992 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,220,000
|Chenoweth Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 145
|9421 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,212,500
|1979 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,210,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23
|450 Tinnan Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,184,988
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2000 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,179,000
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 113
|1237 Temple Ridge Dr
|Nashville
|37221