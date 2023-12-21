Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Nov. 27

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 27 through December 1, 2023.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,750,000Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 487501 Ivorybill LnFairview37062
$2,513,664Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241626 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$2,250,000Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577040 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$1,794,375101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #10337064
$1,740,000Edenbrook Estates Pb 47 Pg 1089521 Edenbrook CtBrentwood37027
$1,670,000Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120720 Priest PlFranklin37067
$1,611,740Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277217 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$1,596,797Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 121038 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,588,554Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373313 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$1,580,000Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 9621 Sawgrass LnBrentwood37027
$1,575,000River Landing Sec 6 Pb 30 Pg 31225 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$1,551,525Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373516 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$1,535,000Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 675504 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$1,452,926Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367005 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,410,000Raintree Forest So Sec 9 Pb 21 Pg 1089453 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$1,349,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367025 Lampkins Crossing Dr
$1,345,542Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921022 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,300,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954544 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,255,497St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886513 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$1,253,250Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146992 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,220,000Chenoweth Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 1459421 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$1,212,5001979 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,210,000Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23450 Tinnan AveFranklin37067
$1,184,988Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922000 William StFranklin37064
$1,179,000Temple Ridge Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 1131237 Temple Ridge DrNashville37221

