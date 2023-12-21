Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for Nov. 27

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for November 27 through December 1, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,750,000 Songbird Springs Pb 44 Pg 48 7501 Ivorybill Ln Fairview 37062 $2,513,664 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1626 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,250,000 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7040 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,794,375 101 Forrest Crossing Blvd #103 37064 $1,740,000 Edenbrook Estates Pb 47 Pg 108 9521 Edenbrook Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,670,000 Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120 720 Priest Pl Franklin 37067 $1,611,740 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7217 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,596,797 Sinatra Pb 80 Pg 12 1038 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,588,554 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3313 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $1,580,000 Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96 21 Sawgrass Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,575,000 River Landing Sec 6 Pb 30 Pg 31 225 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $1,551,525 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3516 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $1,535,000 Hardeman Springs Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 67 5504 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $1,452,926 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7005 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,410,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 9 Pb 21 Pg 108 9453 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,349,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7025 Lampkins Crossing Dr $1,345,542 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1022 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4544 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,255,497 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6513 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $1,253,250 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 992 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,220,000 Chenoweth Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 145 9421 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,212,500 1979 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,210,000 Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23 450 Tinnan Ave Franklin 37067 $1,184,988 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2000 William St Franklin 37064 $1,179,000 Temple Ridge Est Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 113 1237 Temple Ridge Dr Nashville 37221