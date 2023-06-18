Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 22

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 22-26, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$27,035,000.00
|113 Magnolia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$16,000,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 15
|5101 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,550,000.00
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|1935 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$5,983,000.00
|1186 -96 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,600,000.00
|Dodson Harlan Iii Tr
|3717 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,607,900.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 1
|8204 Morningview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,200,000.00
|203 3rd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,050,000.00
|1186-96 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,950,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9290 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,800,000.00
|Mauldin Woods
|3501 Mauldin Woods Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,750,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 10
|15 Torrey Pines Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000.00
|Harlan
|9246 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,599,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5062 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000.00
|Harlan
|9217 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,299,210.00
|Splendor Ridge
|185 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,285,000.00
|Westhaven Sec49
|506 Rowan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,199,000.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1909 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,151,490.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|848 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,090,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1016 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,000,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 1
|4013 Ayleworth Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,964,841.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 2-a
|1304 Ashby Valley Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,800,000.00
|Hope Ridge
|6011 Serene Valley Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec F
|409 Madison Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,734,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec9
|1067 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,628,721.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2509 Pullman Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179