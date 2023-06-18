Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 22

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 22-26, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $27,035,000.00 113 Magnolia Dr Franklin 37064 $16,000,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 15 5101 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $6,550,000.00 Galleria Commercial Complx 1935 Mallory Ln Franklin 37067 $5,983,000.00 1186 -96 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $4,600,000.00 Dodson Harlan Iii Tr 3717 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,607,900.00 Brenthaven East Sec 1 8204 Morningview Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,200,000.00 203 3rd Ave S Franklin 37064 $3,050,000.00 1186-96 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $2,950,000.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9290 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,800,000.00 Mauldin Woods 3501 Mauldin Woods Trl Franklin 37064 $2,750,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 10 15 Torrey Pines Way Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000.00 Harlan 9246 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,599,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5062 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $2,500,000.00 Harlan 9217 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,299,210.00 Splendor Ridge 185 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,285,000.00 Westhaven Sec49 506 Rowan St Franklin 37064 $2,199,000.00 Traditions Sec3 1909 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,151,490.00 Westhaven Sec 58 848 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,090,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1016 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $2,000,000.00 Stockett Creek Sec 1 4013 Ayleworth Ln Nashville 37221 $1,964,841.00 Kings Chapel Sec 2-a 1304 Ashby Valley Ln Arrington 37014 $1,800,000.00 Hope Ridge 6011 Serene Valley Trl Franklin 37064 $1,750,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec F 409 Madison Ct Franklin 37064 $1,734,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec9 1067 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $1,628,721.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2509 Pullman Ct Thompson's Station 37179