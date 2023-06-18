Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 22

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 22-26, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$27,035,000.00113 Magnolia DrFranklin37064
$16,000,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 155101 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$6,550,000.00Galleria Commercial Complx1935 Mallory LnFranklin37067
$5,983,000.001186 -96 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$4,600,000.00Dodson Harlan Iii Tr3717 Panorama Valley Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,607,900.00Brenthaven East Sec 18204 Morningview CtBrentwood37027
$3,200,000.00203 3rd Ave SFranklin37064
$3,050,000.001186-96 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$2,950,000.00Witherspoon Sec59290 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$2,800,000.00Mauldin Woods3501 Mauldin Woods TrlFranklin37064
$2,750,000.00Governors Club The Ph 1015 Torrey Pines WayBrentwood37027
$2,750,000.00Harlan9246 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$2,599,900.00Westhaven Sec 585062 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$2,500,000.00Harlan9217 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$2,299,210.00Splendor Ridge185 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,285,000.00Westhaven Sec49506 Rowan StFranklin37064
$2,199,000.00Traditions Sec31909 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$2,151,490.00Westhaven Sec 58848 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$2,090,000.00Annecy Ph11016 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$2,000,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 14013 Ayleworth LnNashville37221
$1,964,841.00Kings Chapel Sec 2-a1304 Ashby Valley LnArrington37014
$1,800,000.00Hope Ridge6011 Serene Valley TrlFranklin37064
$1,750,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec F409 Madison CtFranklin37064
$1,734,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec91067 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,628,721.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52509 Pullman CtThompson's Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here