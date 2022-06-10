Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 16

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 16-20, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,235,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7097 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $4,200,000 232 Public Sq Franklin 37064 $3,850,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7333 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $2,896,000 Westhaven Sec57 3006 Conar St Franklin 37064 $2,800,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 4 9537 Sanctuary Place Brentwood 37027 $2,650,000 Brenthaven Ph 1 8203 Holly Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,650,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 1 9553 Hampton Reserve Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,650,000 Owendale 6913 Owendale Ln College Grove 37046 $2,459,000 Ivan Creek 4909 Buds Farm Ln W Franklin 37064 $2,392,000 9318 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,349,900 Montclair Sec 4 1716 Richbourg Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Jcm Inv Llc 5401 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 1 1436 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $2,009,069 Westhaven Sec52 1001 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Country Club Est 7013 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,926,000 Chenoweth Sec 10-b 9480 Ashford Place Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000 Preserve @ Concord 9486 Highland Bend Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,850,000 Taramore Ph13 9536 Whitby Crest Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,850,000 Benington 2 Sec2a 441 Oldenburg Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,810,000 Lansdowne Sec 2 9208 Prestmoor Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,725,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 4072 Gen Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $1,710,000 Taramore Ph 1 9501 Wexcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,710,000 Whitehall Farms Sec 3 1074 Whitehall Dr Franklin 37069 $1,700,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 1201 Longstreet Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Chenoweth Sec 14 808 Vivians Way Brentwood 37027