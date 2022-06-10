Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 16

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 16-20, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,235,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7097 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,200,000
|232 Public Sq
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,850,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7333 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,896,000
|Westhaven Sec57
|3006 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,800,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 4
|9537 Sanctuary Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,650,000
|Brenthaven Ph 1
|8203 Holly Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,650,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 1
|9553 Hampton Reserve Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,650,000
|Owendale
|6913 Owendale Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,459,000
|Ivan Creek
|4909 Buds Farm Ln W
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,392,000
|9318 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,349,900
|Montclair Sec 4
|1716 Richbourg Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Jcm Inv Llc
|5401 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 1
|1436 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,009,069
|Westhaven Sec52
|1001 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Country Club Est
|7013 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,926,000
|Chenoweth Sec 10-b
|9480 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|Preserve @ Concord
|9486 Highland Bend Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000
|Taramore Ph13
|9536 Whitby Crest Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000
|Benington 2 Sec2a
|441 Oldenburg Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,810,000
|Lansdowne Sec 2
|9208 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,725,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|4072 Gen Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,710,000
|Taramore Ph 1
|9501 Wexcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,710,000
|Whitehall Farms Sec 3
|1074 Whitehall Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,700,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|1201 Longstreet Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Chenoweth Sec 14
|808 Vivians Way
|Brentwood
|37027