Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 16

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Keys and lock the door on the background of solar garden

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 16-20, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,235,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27097 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$4,200,000232 Public SqFranklin37064
$3,850,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27333 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$2,896,000Westhaven Sec573006 Conar StFranklin37064
$2,800,000Hampton Reserve Sec 49537 Sanctuary PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,650,000Brenthaven Ph 18203 Holly RdBrentwood37027
$2,650,000Hampton Reserve Sec 19553 Hampton Reserve DrBrentwood37027
$2,650,000Owendale6913 Owendale LnCollege Grove37046
$2,459,000Ivan Creek4909 Buds Farm Ln WFranklin37064
$2,392,0009318 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$2,349,900Montclair Sec 41716 Richbourg Park DrBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Jcm Inv Llc5401 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$2,100,000Laurelbrooke Sec 11436 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$2,009,069Westhaven Sec521001 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$2,000,000Country Club Est7013 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$1,926,000Chenoweth Sec 10-b9480 Ashford PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,900,000Preserve @ Concord9486 Highland Bend CtBrentwood37027
$1,850,000Taramore Ph139536 Whitby Crest CtBrentwood37027
$1,850,000Benington 2 Sec2a441 Oldenburg RdNolensville37135
$1,810,000Lansdowne Sec 29208 Prestmoor PlBrentwood37027
$1,725,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec24072 Gen Martin LnFranklin37064
$1,710,000Taramore Ph 19501 Wexcroft DrBrentwood37027
$1,710,000Whitehall Farms Sec 31074 Whitehall DrFranklin37069
$1,700,000Brentwood Hills Sec 31201 Longstreet CirBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Chenoweth Sec 14808 Vivians WayBrentwood37027

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here