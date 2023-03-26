Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for March 6

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 6-10, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$9,700,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 53
|103 Continental Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,890,000
|Holt
|4900 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,002,600
|Ellington Park Sec 1
|1261 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,450,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7373 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,850,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b
|5250 Hayes Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,900,000
|Harlan
|9249 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,705,390
|Owen Hill Farm
|6900 Farm Path Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,375,000
|Owendale
|6909 Owendale Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,311,140
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6137 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,213,403
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1587 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,200,000
|Westhaven Sec 7
|408 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,194,765
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5068 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,048,791
|Westhaven Sec 58
|906 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|1532 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,920,000
|Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,689,483
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5015 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,618,500
|Shelnutt Joy & Tom Eudailey
|6635 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,580,000
|Montclair Sec 1
|1704 Montclair Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,550,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec7
|1759 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Foxen Canyon Sec2
|2472 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,389,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2
|5004 Paint Creek Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,388,540
|Westhaven Sec59
|513 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000
|Harts Landmark
|2199 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,360,000
|Falls Grove Sec3
|7028 Crimson Leaf Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,351,000
|Hunterwood Sec 3-c
|1021 Lucas Ct
|Brentwood
|37027