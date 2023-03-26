Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for March 6

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 6-10, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$9,700,000Maryland Farms Sec 53103 Continental PlaceBrentwood37027
$5,890,000Holt4900 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$5,002,600Ellington Park Sec 11261 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$4,450,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27373 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$3,850,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b5250 Hayes PlBrentwood37027
$2,900,000Harlan9249 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$2,705,390Owen Hill Farm6900 Farm Path Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$2,375,000Owendale6909 Owendale LnCollege Grove37046
$2,311,140Lookaway Farms Sec26137 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$2,213,403Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41587 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$2,200,000Westhaven Sec 7408 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$2,194,765Westhaven Sec 585068 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$2,048,791Westhaven Sec 58906 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$2,000,0001532 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$1,920,000Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$1,689,483Westhaven Sec 585015 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,618,500Shelnutt Joy & Tom Eudailey6635 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$1,580,000Montclair Sec 11704 Montclair BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,550,000Tuscany Hills Sec71759 Umbria DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000Foxen Canyon Sec22472 Santa Barbara LnFranklin37069
$1,389,000Autumn Ridge Ph25004 Paint Creek CtSpring Hill37174
$1,388,540Westhaven Sec59513 Drummond StFranklin37064
$1,375,000Harts Landmark2199 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$1,360,000Falls Grove Sec37028 Crimson Leaf LnCollege Grove37046
$1,351,000Hunterwood Sec 3-c1021 Lucas CtBrentwood37027

