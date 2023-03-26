Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for March 6

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for March 6-10, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $9,700,000 Maryland Farms Sec 53 103 Continental Place Brentwood 37027 $5,890,000 Holt 4900 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $5,002,600 Ellington Park Sec 1 1261 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $4,450,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7373 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $3,850,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b 5250 Hayes Pl Brentwood 37027 $2,900,000 Harlan 9249 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,705,390 Owen Hill Farm 6900 Farm Path Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $2,375,000 Owendale 6909 Owendale Ln College Grove 37046 $2,311,140 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6137 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $2,213,403 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1587 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,200,000 Westhaven Sec 7 408 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $2,194,765 Westhaven Sec 58 5068 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $2,048,791 Westhaven Sec 58 906 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 1532 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,920,000 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $1,689,483 Westhaven Sec 58 5015 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,618,500 Shelnutt Joy & Tom Eudailey 6635 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $1,580,000 Montclair Sec 1 1704 Montclair Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,550,000 Tuscany Hills Sec7 1759 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000 Foxen Canyon Sec2 2472 Santa Barbara Ln Franklin 37069 $1,389,000 Autumn Ridge Ph2 5004 Paint Creek Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,388,540 Westhaven Sec59 513 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $1,375,000 Harts Landmark 2199 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $1,360,000 Falls Grove Sec3 7028 Crimson Leaf Ln College Grove 37046 $1,351,000 Hunterwood Sec 3-c 1021 Lucas Ct Brentwood 37027