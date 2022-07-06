Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|11625000
|Bancorpsouth
|2179 Edward Curd Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|6500000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7376 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|6500000
|360 Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|6000000
|Turnbow
|203 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|4499999
|Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Tr
|841 Old Charlotte Pk E
|Franklin
|37069
|4100000
|River Oaks Sec 4
|6104 Paddock Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|3100000
|Windstone Ph 2
|858 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|2480432
|Splendor Ridge
|143 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|2350000
|Princeton Hills Sec 2
|809 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|2200000
|Westhaven Sec 12
|94 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|2130000
|Taramore Ph2b
|9510 Delamere Creek Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|2050000
|Arden Woods
|6393 Chartwell Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|2000000
|Roberts Prop
|310 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|1975000
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1617 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|1760000
|Breckston Park Sec 2
|900 Belden Way
|Nashville
|37221
|1695000
|Cool Springs East Sec 22
|504 Brennan Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|1637560
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4720 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|1425000
|Stream Valley Sec9
|5041 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|1400000
|Westhaven Sec45
|1955 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|1390000
|Westhaven Sec59
|713 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|1350000
|Westhaven Sec 6
|311 White Moss Place
|Franklin
|37064
|1325000
|Highland View Ph 1
|700 Glasgow Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|1300000
|Wildwood Est Sec 1
|6430 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|1250000
|Liberty Downs
|1305 Glen View Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|1239500
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2024 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064