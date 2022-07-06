Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
11625000Bancorpsouth2179 Edward Curd LnFranklin37067
6500000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27376 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
6500000360 Vaughn RdNashville37221
6000000Turnbow203 Downs BlvdFranklin37064
4499999Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Tr841 Old Charlotte Pk EFranklin37069
4100000River Oaks Sec 46104 Paddock PlBrentwood37027
3100000Windstone Ph 2858 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
2480432Splendor Ridge143 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
2350000Princeton Hills Sec 2809 Princeton Hills DrBrentwood37027
2200000Westhaven Sec 1294 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
2130000Taramore Ph2b9510 Delamere Creek LnBrentwood37027
2050000Arden Woods6393 Chartwell CtBrentwood37027
2000000Roberts Prop310 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
1975000Westhaven Sec 41617 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
1760000Breckston Park Sec 2900 Belden WayNashville37221
1695000Cool Springs East Sec 22504 Brennan LnFranklin37067
1637560Kings Chapel Sec114720 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
1425000Stream Valley Sec95041 Rockport AveFranklin37064
1400000Westhaven Sec451955 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
1390000Westhaven Sec59713 Jasper AveFranklin37064
1350000Westhaven Sec 6311 White Moss PlaceFranklin37064
1325000Highland View Ph 1700 Glasgow PlBrentwood37027
1300000Wildwood Est Sec 16430 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
1250000Liberty Downs1305 Glen View DrBrentwood37027
1239500Westhaven Sec 582024 Clifton StFranklin37064

