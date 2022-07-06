Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 13

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 13-17, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode 11625000 Bancorpsouth 2179 Edward Curd Ln Franklin 37067 6500000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7376 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 6500000 360 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 6000000 Turnbow 203 Downs Blvd Franklin 37064 4499999 Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Tr 841 Old Charlotte Pk E Franklin 37069 4100000 River Oaks Sec 4 6104 Paddock Pl Brentwood 37027 3100000 Windstone Ph 2 858 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 2480432 Splendor Ridge 143 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 2350000 Princeton Hills Sec 2 809 Princeton Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 2200000 Westhaven Sec 12 94 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 2130000 Taramore Ph2b 9510 Delamere Creek Ln Brentwood 37027 2050000 Arden Woods 6393 Chartwell Ct Brentwood 37027 2000000 Roberts Prop 310 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 1975000 Westhaven Sec 4 1617 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 1760000 Breckston Park Sec 2 900 Belden Way Nashville 37221 1695000 Cool Springs East Sec 22 504 Brennan Ln Franklin 37067 1637560 Kings Chapel Sec11 4720 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 1425000 Stream Valley Sec9 5041 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 1400000 Westhaven Sec45 1955 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 1390000 Westhaven Sec59 713 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 1350000 Westhaven Sec 6 311 White Moss Place Franklin 37064 1325000 Highland View Ph 1 700 Glasgow Pl Brentwood 37027 1300000 Wildwood Est Sec 1 6430 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 1250000 Liberty Downs 1305 Glen View Dr Brentwood 37027 1239500 Westhaven Sec 58 2024 Clifton St Franklin 37064