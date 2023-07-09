Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 12

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 12-16, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $12,100,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 27 5110 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $11,000,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 70 103 Arcaro Place Brentwood 37027 $6,625,000.00 Ingram Henry Preston Jr 5895 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $4,186,539.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9333 Joslin Ct Franklin 37064 $3,850,000.00 Sloan Farm 3726 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,768,067.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 2 1212 Waterstone Blvd Franklin 37069 $2,984,300.00 Grove Sec15 8853 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $2,600,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 9a 45 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,600,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 4 20 Innisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,593,940.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6132 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,561,978.00 Grove Sec15 9303 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $2,268,972.00 8286 Haley Ln College Grove 37046 $2,250,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 11-d 2509 Shadow Cv Franklin 37069 $2,097,780.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6109 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37064 $2,025,000.00 Terrabrooke 1810 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,760,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 3 1838 Grey Pointe Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,475,000.00 Brentwood Glen 1102 Haverhill Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 4 9167 Sydney Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,375,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 6609 Flushing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,275,000.00 Bonbrook On Concord 9720 Turner Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,254,400.00 Westhaven Sec61 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $1,225,000.00 Cottonwood Est 609 Countryside Ct Franklin 37069 $1,220,838.00 Terravista Sec2 5136 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,205,000.00 Belle Vista Sec 1 187 Azalea Ln Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Henley Sec 1 209 Lyle Ct Franklin 37064