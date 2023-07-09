Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 12

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 12-16, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$12,100,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 27
|5110 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$11,000,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 70
|103 Arcaro Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,625,000.00
|Ingram Henry Preston Jr
|5895 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,186,539.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9333 Joslin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,850,000.00
|Sloan Farm
|3726 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,768,067.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 2
|1212 Waterstone Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,984,300.00
|Grove Sec15
|8853 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,600,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 9a
|45 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 4
|20 Innisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,593,940.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6132 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,561,978.00
|Grove Sec15
|9303 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,268,972.00
|8286 Haley Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,250,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-d
|2509 Shadow Cv
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,097,780.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6109 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,025,000.00
|Terrabrooke
|1810 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,760,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 3
|1838 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,475,000.00
|Brentwood Glen
|1102 Haverhill Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 4
|9167 Sydney Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,375,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1
|6609 Flushing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,275,000.00
|Bonbrook On Concord
|9720 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,254,400.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|609 Countryside Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,220,838.00
|Terravista Sec2
|5136 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,205,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 1
|187 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Henley Sec 1
|209 Lyle Ct
|Franklin
|37064