Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for June 12

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for June 12-16, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$12,100,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 275110 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$11,000,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 70103 Arcaro PlaceBrentwood37027
$6,625,000.00Ingram Henry Preston Jr5895 Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$4,186,539.00Witherspoon Sec89333 Joslin CtFranklin37064
$3,850,000.00Sloan Farm3726 Panorama Valley Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,768,067.00Laurelbrooke Sec 21212 Waterstone BlvdFranklin37069
$2,984,300.00Grove Sec158853 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$2,600,000.00Governors Club The Ph 9a45 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$2,600,000.00Governors Club The Ph 420 Innisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$2,593,940.00Lookaway Farms Sec26132 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,561,978.00Grove Sec159303 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$2,268,972.008286 Haley LnCollege Grove37046
$2,250,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11-d2509 Shadow CvFranklin37069
$2,097,780.00Lookaway Farms Sec26109 Open Meadow LnFranklin37064
$2,025,000.00Terrabrooke1810 Terrabrooke Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,760,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 31838 Grey Pointe DrBrentwood37027
$1,475,000.00Brentwood Glen1102 Haverhill DrBrentwood37027
$1,450,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 49167 Sydney LnBrentwood37027
$1,375,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec16609 Flushing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,275,000.00Bonbrook On Concord9720 Turner LnBrentwood37027
$1,254,400.00Westhaven Sec61Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$1,225,000.00Cottonwood Est609 Countryside CtFranklin37069
$1,220,838.00Terravista Sec25136 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,205,000.00Belle Vista Sec 1187 Azalea LnFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Henley Sec 1209 Lyle CtFranklin37064

