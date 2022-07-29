Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 5

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 5-8, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $76,311,093 Tollgate Village Sec 33 Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station 37179 $6,500,000 Oman 852 Anna James Ct Brentwood 37027 $6,110,590 Woodlands Townhomes Grey Oak Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $4,200,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7060 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $4,150,000 Country Club Est 7011 Country Club Dr Arrington 37014 $3,851,438 Broad Oaks 1292 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,828,000 Kemp 4563 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $3,500,000 Annandale Sec 3 395 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $3,499,000 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 1501 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $3,425,000 Haley Ind Park Ph 1 7136 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,867,270 Windstone Ph 2 844 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $2,850,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 5 1405 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $2,750,000 Morgan Farms Sec3 1805 Camborne Place Brentwood 37027 $2,550,000 Belle Glen 404 Belle Glen Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,500,000 Westhaven Sec 13 1602 Championship Blvd Franklin 37067 $2,372,186 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1601 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,180,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 5158 Hereford Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 6992 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $2,050,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 9 9133 Saddlebow Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,985,000 Westhaven Sec52 930 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,975,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 1505 Kimberleigh Ct Franklin 37069 $1,850,000 Brienz Valley Sec3 2235 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Montpier Farms Sec 4 1215 Montpier Dr Franklin 37069 $1,650,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 4601 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,589,500 Blackberry Estates 2012 Blackberry Estates Dr Thompsons Station 37179