Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 5

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house befunky with filter

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 5-8, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$76,311,093Tollgate Village Sec 33Tollgate BlvdThompsons Station37179
$6,500,000Oman852 Anna James CtBrentwood37027
$6,110,590Woodlands TownhomesGrey Oak Pvt LnFranklin37064
$4,200,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27060 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$4,150,000Country Club Est7011 Country Club DrArrington37014
$3,851,438Broad Oaks1292 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$3,828,000Kemp4563 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$3,500,000Annandale Sec 3395 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$3,499,000Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec21501 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$3,425,000Haley Ind Park Ph 17136 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$2,867,270Windstone Ph 2844 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$2,850,000Laurelbrooke Sec 51405 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$2,750,000Morgan Farms Sec31805 Camborne PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,550,000Belle Glen404 Belle Glen LnBrentwood37027
$2,500,000Westhaven Sec 131602 Championship BlvdFranklin37067
$2,372,186Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41601 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$2,180,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 45158 Hereford CtBrentwood37027
$2,100,0006992 Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$2,050,000Brentmeade Est Sec 99133 Saddlebow DrBrentwood37027
$1,985,000Westhaven Sec52930 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,975,000Laurelbrooke Sec 71505 Kimberleigh CtFranklin37069
$1,850,000Brienz Valley Sec32235 Brienz Valley DrFranklin37064
$1,750,000Montpier Farms Sec 41215 Montpier DrFranklin37069
$1,650,000Kings Chapel Sec84601 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,589,500Blackberry Estates2012 Blackberry Estates DrThompsons Station37179

