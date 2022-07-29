Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 5

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 5-8, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$76,311,093
|Tollgate Village Sec 33
|Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$6,500,000
|Oman
|852 Anna James Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,110,590
|Woodlands Townhomes
|Grey Oak Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,200,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7060 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,150,000
|Country Club Est
|7011 Country Club Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,851,438
|Broad Oaks
|1292 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,828,000
|Kemp
|4563 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,500,000
|Annandale Sec 3
|395 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,499,000
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2
|1501 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,425,000
|Haley Ind Park Ph 1
|7136 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,867,270
|Windstone Ph 2
|844 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,850,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 5
|1405 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,750,000
|Morgan Farms Sec3
|1805 Camborne Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,550,000
|Belle Glen
|404 Belle Glen Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000
|Westhaven Sec 13
|1602 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,372,186
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1601 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,180,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 4
|5158 Hereford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|6992 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,050,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 9
|9133 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,985,000
|Westhaven Sec52
|930 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,975,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7
|1505 Kimberleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,850,000
|Brienz Valley Sec3
|2235 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 4
|1215 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,650,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4601 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,589,500
|Blackberry Estates
|2012 Blackberry Estates Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179