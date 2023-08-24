Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 28

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 28 through August 4, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$13,298,520S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$9,600,0009020 Church St EBrentwood37027
$5,063,109Iroquois Est312 Arnold RdBrentwood37027
$3,417,8264832 Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$2,875,000Overlook Park9017 Overlook BlvdBrentwood37027
$2,649,900Stone Valley3011 Stone Valley Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,600,000Belle Rive Sec 26303 Wescates CtBrentwood37027
$2,423,960Westhaven Sec612026 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$2,150,000Indian Point Sec 11110 Indian Point DrBrentwood37027
$2,135,453Natures Landing3013 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$2,100,0005586 Boy Scout RdFranklin37064
$2,100,000Veach LoganCool Springs RdThompson's Station37179
$2,000,000Laurelbrooke Sec 71468 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$1,998,500Valle Verde1615 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$1,985,193Hardeman Springs Sec46349 Percheron LnArrington37014
$1,935,000Stephens Valley Sec76076 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,800,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 61668 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Annandale Sec 5227 Ennismore LnBrentwood37027
$1,595,000Kingsbarns2037 Kingsbarns DrNolensville37135
$1,575,000Stephens Valley Sec71241 Luckett RdNashville37221
$1,455,000Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$1,442,900Sinatra1019 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,412,500Westhaven Sec573085 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,400,000Kirby Primm1611 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Stephens Valley Sec260 Glenrock DrNashville37221

