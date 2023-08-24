Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 28

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 28 through August 4, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$13,298,520
|S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$9,600,000
|9020 Church St E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,063,109
|Iroquois Est
|312 Arnold Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,417,826
|4832 Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,875,000
|Overlook Park
|9017 Overlook Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,649,900
|Stone Valley
|3011 Stone Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|Belle Rive Sec 2
|6303 Wescates Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,423,960
|Westhaven Sec61
|2026 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|Indian Point Sec 1
|1110 Indian Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,135,453
|Natures Landing
|3013 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|5586 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Veach Logan
|Cool Springs Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,000,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7
|1468 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,998,500
|Valle Verde
|1615 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,985,193
|Hardeman Springs Sec4
|6349 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,935,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6076 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,800,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6
|1668 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Annandale Sec 5
|227 Ennismore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,595,000
|Kingsbarns
|2037 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,575,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1241 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,455,000
|Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,442,900
|Sinatra
|1019 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,412,500
|Westhaven Sec57
|3085 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Kirby Primm
|1611 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|60 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221