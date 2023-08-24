Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 28

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 28 through August 4, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $13,298,520 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $9,600,000 9020 Church St E Brentwood 37027 $5,063,109 Iroquois Est 312 Arnold Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,417,826 4832 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $2,875,000 Overlook Park 9017 Overlook Blvd Brentwood 37027 $2,649,900 Stone Valley 3011 Stone Valley Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,600,000 Belle Rive Sec 2 6303 Wescates Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,423,960 Westhaven Sec61 2026 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 Indian Point Sec 1 1110 Indian Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,135,453 Natures Landing 3013 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 5586 Boy Scout Rd Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Veach Logan Cool Springs Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $2,000,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 1468 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $1,998,500 Valle Verde 1615 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,985,193 Hardeman Springs Sec4 6349 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $1,935,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 6076 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,800,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 1668 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Annandale Sec 5 227 Ennismore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,595,000 Kingsbarns 2037 Kingsbarns Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,575,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 1241 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $1,455,000 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $1,442,900 Sinatra 1019 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,412,500 Westhaven Sec57 3085 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Kirby Primm 1611 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Stephens Valley Sec2 60 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221