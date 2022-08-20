Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 25

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 25-29, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,610,000 Grove Sec 14 9013 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $2,235,000 Crews Charles E Jr 5888 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8828 Drosera Cir College Grove 37046 $2,120,276 Splendor Ridge 119 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,044,090 Ozburn Carrie S 7605 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,815,000 Ashton Park Sec 1 137 Allenhurst Cir Franklin 37067 $1,776,000 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,775,000 Chardonnay Sec 2 9013 Chardonnay Tr Franklin 37067 $1,731,000 Annecy Ph2a 1095 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,725,000 Annecy Ph1 1053 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,710,000 3336 Floyd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Lansdowne Sec 2 9200 Prestmoor Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,558,919 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1589 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,550,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec3 344 Mealer St Franklin 37067 $1,536,778 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5133 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,530,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 6 380 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,460,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3 1099 Arbor Run Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,449,000 Carlisle Sec 2 1100 Stone Mill Ln Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Governors Club The Ph 4 7 Innisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,398,603 Annecy Ph2a 1080 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,375,000 Kings Chapel Sec11 4652 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,327,000 Willowsprings Sec 5 333 Whitewater Way Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec53 1061 Calico St Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Vale Creek 5009 Toll Road Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,299,900 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 140 Barlow Dr Franklin 37064