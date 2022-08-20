Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 25

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 25-29, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,610,000
|Grove Sec 14
|9013 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,235,000
|Crews Charles E Jr
|5888 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8828 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,120,276
|Splendor Ridge
|119 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,044,090
|Ozburn Carrie S
|7605 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,815,000
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|137 Allenhurst Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,776,000
|Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,775,000
|Chardonnay Sec 2
|9013 Chardonnay Tr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,731,000
|Annecy Ph2a
|1095 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,725,000
|Annecy Ph1
|1053 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,710,000
|3336 Floyd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|Lansdowne Sec 2
|9200 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,558,919
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1589 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,550,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3
|344 Mealer St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,536,778
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5133 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,530,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 6
|380 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,460,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 3
|1099 Arbor Run Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,449,000
|Carlisle Sec 2
|1100 Stone Mill Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Governors Club The Ph 4
|7 Innisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,398,603
|Annecy Ph2a
|1080 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,375,000
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4652 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,327,000
|Willowsprings Sec 5
|333 Whitewater Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec53
|1061 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Vale Creek
|5009 Toll Road Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,299,900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|140 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|37064