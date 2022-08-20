Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 25

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house befunky with filter

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 25-29, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,610,000Grove Sec 149013 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$2,235,000Crews Charles E Jr5888 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,200,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 48828 Drosera CirCollege Grove37046
$2,120,276Splendor Ridge119 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,044,090Ozburn Carrie S7605 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,815,000Ashton Park Sec 1137 Allenhurst CirFranklin37067
$1,776,000Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$1,775,000Chardonnay Sec 29013 Chardonnay TrFranklin37067
$1,731,000Annecy Ph2a1095 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,725,000Annecy Ph11053 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,710,0003336 Floyd RdFranklin37064
$1,600,000Lansdowne Sec 29200 Prestmoor PlBrentwood37027
$1,558,919Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41589 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,550,000Hurstbourne Park Sec3344 Mealer StFranklin37067
$1,536,778Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25133 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,530,000Fountainbrooke Sec 6380 Childe Harolds CirBrentwood37027
$1,460,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 31099 Arbor Run PlBrentwood37027
$1,449,000Carlisle Sec 21100 Stone Mill LnFranklin37064
$1,400,000Governors Club The Ph 47 Innisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$1,398,603Annecy Ph2a1080 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,375,000Kings Chapel Sec114652 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,327,000Willowsprings Sec 5333 Whitewater WayFranklin37064
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec531061 Calico StFranklin37064
$1,300,000Vale Creek5009 Toll Road CtThompsons Station37179
$1,299,900Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18140 Barlow DrFranklin37064

