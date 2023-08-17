Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 24

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 24-28, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,600,000 Briarwood Farms 4758 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $3,875,000 Grove Sec 4 5009 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $3,200,000 Brenthaven Sec 7 1607 Gordon Petty Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,700,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,650,000 Between The Harpeths Sec 1 140 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $2,250,000 Traditions Sec1 1922 Campfire Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,144,928 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6152 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Traditions Sec1 1923 Campfire Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,815,000 Burning Tree Farms Sec1 8018 Burning Tree Farms Rd Arrington 37014 $1,803,300 Westhaven Sec61 William St Franklin 37064 $1,786,020 Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7 3019 Orangery Dr Franklin 37064 $1,775,000 Westhaven Sec 1 1101 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,568,587 Alton Cove 101 Stillwind Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,534,560 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,525,000 Westhaven Sec 1 304 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $1,494,000 Cool Springs East Sec 22 531 Brennan Ln Franklin 37067 $1,329,900 Sinatra 1008 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000 River Landing Sec 4 813 Highgrove Cir Franklin 37069 $1,270,676 St Marlo Sec2 5613 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $1,225,965 Terravista Sec2 5425 Stanley Ct Franklin 37064 $1,203,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 112 Lanes End Dr Franklin 37067 $1,201,662 Westhaven Sec60 1025 Conar St Franklin 37064 $1,199,000 St Marlo Sec2 6144 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,195,900 Brittain Downs East 1116 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,179,000 Westhaven Sec51 1025 Beckwith St Franklin 37064