Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 24

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 24-28, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,600,000
|Briarwood Farms
|4758 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,875,000
|Grove Sec 4
|5009 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,200,000
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|1607 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,700,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6
|Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,650,000
|Between The Harpeths Sec 1
|140 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,250,000
|Traditions Sec1
|1922 Campfire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,144,928
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6152 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Traditions Sec1
|1923 Campfire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,815,000
|Burning Tree Farms Sec1
|8018 Burning Tree Farms Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,803,300
|Westhaven Sec61
|William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,786,020
|Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7
|3019 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,775,000
|Westhaven Sec 1
|1101 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,568,587
|Alton Cove
|101 Stillwind Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,534,560
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000
|Westhaven Sec 1
|304 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,494,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 22
|531 Brennan Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,329,900
|Sinatra
|1008 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000
|River Landing Sec 4
|813 Highgrove Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,270,676
|St Marlo Sec2
|5613 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,965
|Terravista Sec2
|5425 Stanley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,203,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|112 Lanes End Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,201,662
|Westhaven Sec60
|1025 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,000
|St Marlo Sec2
|6144 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,195,900
|Brittain Downs East
|1116 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,179,000
|Westhaven Sec51
|1025 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064