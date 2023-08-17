Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 24

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 24-28, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,600,000Briarwood Farms4758 Harpeth-peyt RdThompson's Station37179
$3,875,000Grove Sec 45009 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$3,200,000Brenthaven Sec 71607 Gordon Petty DrBrentwood37027
$2,700,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$2,650,000Between The Harpeths Sec 1140 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$2,250,000Traditions Sec11922 Campfire CtBrentwood37027
$2,144,928Lookaway Farms Sec26152 Lookaway CirFranklin37064
$2,000,000Traditions Sec11923 Campfire CtBrentwood37027
$1,815,000Burning Tree Farms Sec18018 Burning Tree Farms RdArrington37014
$1,803,300Westhaven Sec61William StFranklin37064
$1,786,020Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 73019 Orangery DrFranklin37064
$1,775,000Westhaven Sec 11101 State BlvdFranklin37064
$1,568,587Alton Cove101 Stillwind CtNolensville37135
$1,534,560329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$1,525,000Westhaven Sec 1304 Addison AveFranklin37064
$1,494,000Cool Springs East Sec 22531 Brennan LnFranklin37067
$1,329,900Sinatra1008 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,300,000River Landing Sec 4813 Highgrove CirFranklin37069
$1,270,676St Marlo Sec25613 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$1,225,965Terravista Sec25425 Stanley CtFranklin37064
$1,203,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 1112 Lanes End DrFranklin37067
$1,201,662Westhaven Sec601025 Conar StFranklin37064
$1,199,000St Marlo Sec26144 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$1,195,900Brittain Downs East1116 Hibiscus LnNolensville37135
$1,179,000Westhaven Sec511025 Beckwith StFranklin37064

