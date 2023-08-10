Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 17

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 17-21, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,500,000 Carters Creek Pike Franklin 37064 $3,055,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $2,636,101 1824 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,575,000 Annandale Sec 4 9256 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,405,186 Splendor Ridge 209 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,325,744 Cool Springs East Sec 29 109 Chatfield Way Franklin 37067 $2,311,538 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6141 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,150,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8239 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,960,445 Stephens Valley Sec9 657 Jackson Falls Dr Franklin 37069 $1,900,000 1686 Sunset Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,751,940 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4792 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,725,000 Heights 1003 Heights Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,700,100 Concord Hunt Sec 6 9185 Monarch Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Wetherbrooke Sec 1 906 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Belle Rive 6101 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,634,351 Sinatra 1024 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,600,000 Allenwood 3082 Allenwood Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,535,920 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4692 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,500,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec V 306 Rothwell Pl Franklin 37069 $1,475,000 Chenoweth Sec 12 9496 Ashford Place Brentwood 37027 $1,440,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,383,911 Candlewood Sec 1 2913 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,370,000 Cromwell Sec 1 1802 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $1,349,688 Stephens Valley Sec7 396 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,300,106 Westhaven Sec60 1031 Conar St Franklin 37064