Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 17

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 17-21, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,500,000
|Carters Creek Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,055,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1
|Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,636,101
|1824 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,575,000
|Annandale Sec 4
|9256 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,405,186
|Splendor Ridge
|209 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,325,744
|Cool Springs East Sec 29
|109 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,311,538
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6141 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,150,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8239 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,960,445
|Stephens Valley Sec9
|657 Jackson Falls Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,900,000
|1686 Sunset Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,751,940
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4792 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,725,000
|Heights
|1003 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,100
|Concord Hunt Sec 6
|9185 Monarch Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Wetherbrooke Sec 1
|906 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Belle Rive
|6101 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,634,351
|Sinatra
|1024 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,600,000
|Allenwood
|3082 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,535,920
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4692 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,500,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|306 Rothwell Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,475,000
|Chenoweth Sec 12
|9496 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,440,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13
|Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,383,911
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2913 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,370,000
|Cromwell Sec 1
|1802 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,349,688
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|396 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,300,106
|Westhaven Sec60
|1031 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064