Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for July 17

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for July 17-21, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,500,000Carters Creek PikeFranklin37064
$3,055,000Reeds Vale Sec1Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$2,636,1011824 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$2,575,000Annandale Sec 49256 Wardley Park LnBrentwood37027
$2,405,186Splendor Ridge209 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,325,744Cool Springs East Sec 29109 Chatfield WayFranklin37067
$2,311,538Lookaway Farms Sec26141 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,150,000Grove Sec 5 Ph38239 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,960,445Stephens Valley Sec9657 Jackson Falls DrFranklin37069
$1,900,0001686 Sunset RdNolensville37135
$1,751,940Kings Chapel Sec 124792 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,725,000Heights1003 Heights BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,700,100Concord Hunt Sec 69185 Monarch CtBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Wetherbrooke Sec 1906 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Belle Rive6101 Belle Rive DrBrentwood37027
$1,634,351Sinatra1024 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,600,000Allenwood3082 Allenwood DrThompsons Station37179
$1,535,920Kings Chapel Sec 124692 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,500,000Fieldstone Farms Sec V306 Rothwell PlFranklin37069
$1,475,000Chenoweth Sec 129496 Ashford PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,440,000Kings Chapel Sec13Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,383,911Candlewood Sec 12913 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$1,370,000Cromwell Sec 11802 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$1,349,688Stephens Valley Sec7396 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,300,106Westhaven Sec601031 Conar StFranklin37064

