Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 9

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 9-13, 2023.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,600,592 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Grove Sec13 9421 Thatchbay Ct College Grove 37046 $2,550,000 Governors Club The Ph 8 88 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $2,050,000 Brownstones @ 132 1st Ave S Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Olde Towne 484 Sterns Crossing Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,855,000 Westhaven Sec33 225 Cavanaugh Ln Franklin 37064 $1,850,000 Westhaven Sec 58 2025 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $1,670,000 Veevers Property 1478 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $1,522,410 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 708 Sedley Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,400,000 Givins Minnie Jane 7868 W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,331,250 Littlebury Sec2 3212 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,305,670 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2190 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000 Battlefield 109 Battlefield Dr Franklin 37064 $1,260,000 Sonoma Sec 3 9609 Bouchaine Pass Brentwood 37027 $1,245,000 Garden Club Sec 2 3048 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 Mclemore Farms Sec 2b 2819 Cale Ct Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 6560 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $1,114,310 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3061 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,075,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 1032 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $1,066,496 St Marlo Sec1 6113 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,031,500 Raintree Forest Reserve 9529 Fayette Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,030,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 808 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $985,000 Foxglove Farm 4025 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin 37064 $975,000 Watkins Creek Sec 5 3023 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin 37067 $960,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 6005 Canberra Ct Spring Hill 37174