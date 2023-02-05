Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 9

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 9-13, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,600,592Simmons Ridge Sec11Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$3,000,000Grove Sec139421 Thatchbay CtCollege Grove37046
$2,550,000Governors Club The Ph 888 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$2,050,000Brownstones @132 1st Ave SFranklin37064
$2,000,000Olde Towne484 Sterns Crossing RdBrentwood37027
$1,855,000Westhaven Sec33225 Cavanaugh LnFranklin37064
$1,850,000Westhaven Sec 582025 Clifton StFranklin37064
$1,670,000Veevers Property1478 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$1,522,410Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2708 Sedley RdNolensville37135
$1,400,000Givins Minnie Jane7868 W Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,331,250Littlebury Sec23212 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$1,305,670Whistle Stop Farms Sec52190 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000Battlefield109 Battlefield DrFranklin37064
$1,260,000Sonoma Sec 39609 Bouchaine PassBrentwood37027
$1,245,000Garden Club Sec 23048 Coral Bell LnFranklin37064
$1,225,000Mclemore Farms Sec 2b2819 Cale CtFranklin37064
$1,200,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec26560 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$1,114,310Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13061 Long Branch CirFranklin 37064
$1,075,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351032 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$1,066,496St Marlo Sec16113 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$1,031,500Raintree Forest Reserve9529 Fayette DrBrentwood37027
$1,030,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23808 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$985,000Foxglove Farm4025 Foxglove Farm DrFranklin37064
$975,000Watkins Creek Sec 53023 Cecil Lewis DrFranklin37067
$960,000Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec16005 Canberra CtSpring Hill37174

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here