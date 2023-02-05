Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 9

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 9-13, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,600,592
|Simmons Ridge Sec11
|Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Grove Sec13
|9421 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,550,000
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|88 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,050,000
|Brownstones @
|132 1st Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Olde Towne
|484 Sterns Crossing Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,855,000
|Westhaven Sec33
|225 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2025 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,670,000
|Veevers Property
|1478 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,522,410
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|708 Sedley Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,400,000
|Givins Minnie Jane
|7868 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,331,250
|Littlebury Sec2
|3212 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,305,670
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2190 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Battlefield
|109 Battlefield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,260,000
|Sonoma Sec 3
|9609 Bouchaine Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,245,000
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3048 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|Mclemore Farms Sec 2b
|2819 Cale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6560 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,114,310
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3061 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1032 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,066,496
|St Marlo Sec1
|6113 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,031,500
|Raintree Forest Reserve
|9529 Fayette Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,030,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|808 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000
|Foxglove Farm
|4025 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 5
|3023 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$960,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1
|6005 Canberra Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174