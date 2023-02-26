Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 30

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 30 through February 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $6,150,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7569 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $6,000,000 Ingram H P 8089 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $5,164,400 Witherspoon Sec7 9316 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,073,326 Meadow Lake Sec 4 5106 Seward Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,500,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 4 1073 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $2,900,000 Aspen Grove Sec S 360 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,539,720 Tuscany Hills Sec7 1754 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,090,487 Grove Sec9 8700 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $2,022,153 Hardeman Springs Sec4 6340 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $1,900,000 S Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,750,000 Leeland 1146 Warrior Dr Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 3 6050 Saddleview Dr Franklin 37067 $1,597,000 Westhaven Sec55 6001 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $1,575,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3628 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,562,385 Kings Chapel Sec7 4123 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $1,437,000 Vale Creek 5228 Mead Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,410,515 Kings Chapel Sec11 4759 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,295,000 Temple Hills Sec 6-a 155 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $1,250,000 1504 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $1,200,979 Pine Creek Sec1 2012 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $1,150,000 Brookfield Sec 19 9961 Lodestone Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 862 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $1,120,615 Terravista Sec1 5220 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $1,111,448 Terravista Sec1 5304 Eagle Trail Ct Franklin 37064 $1,109,849 Terravista Sec1 5313 Eagle Trl Ct Franklin 37064