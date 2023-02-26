Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 30

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 30 through February 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$6,150,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7569 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$6,000,000
|Ingram H P
|8089 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$5,164,400
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9316 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,073,326
|Meadow Lake Sec 4
|5106 Seward Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,500,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 4
|1073 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,900,000
|Aspen Grove Sec S
|360 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,539,720
|Tuscany Hills Sec7
|1754 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,090,487
|Grove Sec9
|8700 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,022,153
|Hardeman Springs Sec4
|6340 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,900,000
|S Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,750,000
|Leeland
|1146 Warrior Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 3
|6050 Saddleview Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,597,000
|Westhaven Sec55
|6001 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,575,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3628 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,562,385
|Kings Chapel Sec7
|4123 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,437,000
|Vale Creek
|5228 Mead Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,410,515
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4759 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,295,000
|Temple Hills Sec 6-a
|155 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,250,000
|1504 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,979
|Pine Creek Sec1
|2012 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,150,000
|Brookfield Sec 19
|9961 Lodestone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|862 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,120,615
|Terravista Sec1
|5220 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,111,448
|Terravista Sec1
|5304 Eagle Trail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,109,849
|Terravista Sec1
|5313 Eagle Trl Ct
|Franklin
|37064