Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 30

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 30 through February 3, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$6,150,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec47569 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$6,000,000Ingram H P8089 Horton HwyArrington37014
$5,164,400Witherspoon Sec79316 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$4,073,326Meadow Lake Sec 45106 Seward RdBrentwood37027
$3,500,000Laurelbrooke Sec 41073 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$2,900,000Aspen Grove Sec S360 Cool Springs BlvdFranklin37064
$2,539,720Tuscany Hills Sec71754 Umbria DrBrentwood37027
$2,090,487Grove Sec98700 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$2,022,153Hardeman Springs Sec46340 Percheron LnArrington37014
$1,900,000S Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,750,000Leeland1146 Warrior DrFranklin37064
$1,700,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 36050 Saddleview DrFranklin37067
$1,597,000Westhaven Sec556001 Donovan StFranklin37064
$1,575,000Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3628 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$1,562,385Kings Chapel Sec74123 Old Light CirArrington37014
$1,437,000Vale Creek5228 Mead Park DrThompsons Station37179
$1,410,515Kings Chapel Sec114759 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,295,000Temple Hills Sec 6-a155 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$1,250,0001504 Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$1,200,979Pine Creek Sec12012 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$1,150,000Brookfield Sec 199961 Lodestone DrBrentwood37027
$1,125,000862 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$1,120,615Terravista Sec15220 Terra CtFranklin37064
$1,111,448Terravista Sec15304 Eagle Trail CtFranklin37064
$1,109,849Terravista Sec15313 Eagle Trl CtFranklin37064

