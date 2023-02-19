Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 23

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 23-27, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,400,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7301 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $3,250,000 5824 Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $2,771,250 Governors Club The Ph 8 81 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $2,542,893 Grove Sec9 8704 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $2,460,000 Spring Creek 3400 Mallory Ln Franklin 37067 $2,330,000 Magnolia Vale Ph 2 1008 Monroe Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000 4436 Pratt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,850,000 7720 Smith Rd Primm Spring 38476 $1,847,700 Annecy Ph1 1061 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,800,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 217 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Fair Park Cottages 322 11th Ave N Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 Harpeth Ind Park 1109 Harpeth Ind Ct Franklin 37064 $1,441,500 Crutcher Shannon L 7116 New Hope Rd Fairview 37062 $1,300,000 Huffines Ridge Dr Franklin 37067 $1,224,483 Westhaven Sec59 807 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,181,760 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 626 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,163,719 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2022 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,153,188 St Marlo Sec1 6027 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,120,534 Terravista Sec1 5309 Eagle Trail Ct Frnklin 37064 $1,099,000 Brooklands 5020 Brooklands Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,080,000 Daventry Sec1 3229 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2 405 Lena Ln Franklin 37067 $990,000 Westhaven Sec51 1018 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $960,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec1 9004 Clovercroft Prsv Dr Franklin 37067 $946,000 Brookfield Sec 9 2513 Myers Park Ct Brentwood 37027