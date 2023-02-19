Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 23

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 23-27, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,400,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7301 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,250,000
|5824 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,771,250
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|81 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,542,893
|Grove Sec9
|8704 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,460,000
|Spring Creek
|3400 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,330,000
|Magnolia Vale Ph 2
|1008 Monroe Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000
|4436 Pratt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000
|7720 Smith Rd
|Primm Spring
|38476
|$1,847,700
|Annecy Ph1
|1061 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,800,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|217 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Fair Park Cottages
|322 11th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|Harpeth Ind Park
|1109 Harpeth Ind Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,441,500
|Crutcher Shannon L
|7116 New Hope Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,300,000
|Huffines Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,224,483
|Westhaven Sec59
|807 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,181,760
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|626 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,163,719
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2022 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,153,188
|St Marlo Sec1
|6027 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,120,534
|Terravista Sec1
|5309 Eagle Trail Ct
|Frnklin
|37064
|$1,099,000
|Brooklands
|5020 Brooklands Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,080,000
|Daventry Sec1
|3229 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2
|405 Lena Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$990,000
|Westhaven Sec51
|1018 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec1
|9004 Clovercroft Prsv Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$946,000
|Brookfield Sec 9
|2513 Myers Park Ct
|Brentwood
|37027