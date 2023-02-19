Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for January 23

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for January 23-27, 2023.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,400,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27301 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$3,250,0005824 Garrison RdFranklin37064
$2,771,250Governors Club The Ph 881 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$2,542,893Grove Sec98704 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$2,460,000Spring Creek3400 Mallory LnFranklin37067
$2,330,000Magnolia Vale Ph 21008 Monroe LnBrentwood37027
$2,300,0004436 Pratt LnFranklin37064
$1,850,0007720 Smith RdPrimm Spring38476
$1,847,700Annecy Ph11061 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,800,000Governors Club The Ph 1217 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Fair Park Cottages322 11th Ave NFranklin37064
$1,500,000Harpeth Ind Park1109 Harpeth Ind CtFranklin37064
$1,441,500Crutcher Shannon L7116 New Hope RdFairview37062
$1,300,000Huffines Ridge DrFranklin37067
$1,224,483Westhaven Sec59807 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$1,181,760Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2626 Silva LnNolensville37135
$1,163,719Whistle Stop Farms Sec12022 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$1,153,188St Marlo Sec16027 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,120,534Terravista Sec15309 Eagle Trail CtFrnklin37064
$1,099,000Brooklands5020 Brooklands Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,080,000Daventry Sec13229 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,050,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2405 Lena LnFranklin37067
$990,000Westhaven Sec511018 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$960,000Clovercroft Preserve Sec19004 Clovercroft Prsv DrFranklin37067
$946,000Brookfield Sec 92513 Myers Park CtBrentwood37027

