Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 6, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 6-10, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$5,000,000Beechwood Plantation3514 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$3,475,000Grove Sec 27231 Shagbark LnCollege Grove37046
$3,405,953Legends Ridge 2nd Add910 Sunset Ridge DrFranklin37069
$2,636,701Westhaven Sec 582013 Clifton StFranklin37064
$2,495,000Harpeth School Rd4506 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$2,279,900206 Gist StFranklin37064
$2,250,000Glenshadows9482 Whetstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,999,900Hardeman Springs Sec26008 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,975,000Weatherford Estates6000 Blackwell LnFranklin37064
$1,950,000Holt4900 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$1,910,000Grove Sec98771 Belladonna DrCollege37046
$1,568,000Sneed Forest Sec 12312 Candlewood DrFranklin37069
$1,548,628Kings Chapel Sec114723 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,544,400Annecy 3bGenevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$1,368,988Whistle Stop Farms Sec52505 Pullman CtThompsons Station37179
$1,070,732St Marlo Sec16047 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,060,385October Park1008 October Park WayFranklin37067
$1,055,000Falls Grove Sec75013 Great Falls CtCollege37046
$1,050,000Evergreen Ind Park7125 Loblolly Pine BlvdFairview37062
$1,045,000Oakhall Sec 29304 Century Oak CtBrentwood37027
$986,638Mclemore Farms Sec 2b2724 Mclemore WayFranklin37064
$929,900Green Valley Sec 3112 Poplar StFranklin37064
$907,244Terravista Sec15308 Eagle Trail CtFranklin37064
$900,0003252 Aspen Grove Dr 400bFranklin37067
$900,000Riverbluff Sec1341 River Bluff DrFranklin37064

