Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 6, 2023

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 6-10, 2023.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $5,000,000 Beechwood Plantation 3514 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $3,475,000 Grove Sec 2 7231 Shagbark Ln College Grove 37046 $3,405,953 Legends Ridge 2nd Add 910 Sunset Ridge Dr Franklin 37069 $2,636,701 Westhaven Sec 58 2013 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $2,495,000 Harpeth School Rd 4506 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $2,279,900 206 Gist St Franklin 37064 $2,250,000 Glenshadows 9482 Whetstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,999,900 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6008 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,975,000 Weatherford Estates 6000 Blackwell Ln Franklin 37064 $1,950,000 Holt 4900 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,910,000 Grove Sec9 8771 Belladonna Dr College 37046 $1,568,000 Sneed Forest Sec 1 2312 Candlewood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,548,628 Kings Chapel Sec11 4723 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,544,400 Annecy 3b Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,368,988 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2505 Pullman Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,070,732 St Marlo Sec1 6047 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,060,385 October Park 1008 October Park Way Franklin 37067 $1,055,000 Falls Grove Sec7 5013 Great Falls Ct College 37046 $1,050,000 Evergreen Ind Park 7125 Loblolly Pine Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,045,000 Oakhall Sec 2 9304 Century Oak Ct Brentwood 37027 $986,638 Mclemore Farms Sec 2b 2724 Mclemore Way Franklin 37064 $929,900 Green Valley Sec 3 112 Poplar St Franklin 37064 $907,244 Terravista Sec1 5308 Eagle Trail Ct Franklin 37064 $900,000 3252 Aspen Grove Dr 400b Franklin 37067 $900,000 Riverbluff Sec1 341 River Bluff Dr Franklin 37064