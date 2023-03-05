Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for February 6, 2023

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for February 6-10, 2023. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$5,000,000
|Beechwood Plantation
|3514 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,475,000
|Grove Sec 2
|7231 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,405,953
|Legends Ridge 2nd Add
|910 Sunset Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,636,701
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2013 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,495,000
|Harpeth School Rd
|4506 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,279,900
|206 Gist St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000
|Glenshadows
|9482 Whetstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,999,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6008 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,975,000
|Weatherford Estates
|6000 Blackwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000
|Holt
|4900 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,910,000
|Grove Sec9
|8771 Belladonna Dr
|College
|37046
|$1,568,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 1
|2312 Candlewood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,548,628
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4723 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,544,400
|Annecy 3b
|Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,368,988
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2505 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,070,732
|St Marlo Sec1
|6047 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,385
|October Park
|1008 October Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,055,000
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5013 Great Falls Ct
|College
|37046
|$1,050,000
|Evergreen Ind Park
|7125 Loblolly Pine Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,045,000
|Oakhall Sec 2
|9304 Century Oak Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$986,638
|Mclemore Farms Sec 2b
|2724 Mclemore Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$929,900
|Green Valley Sec 3
|112 Poplar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$907,244
|Terravista Sec1
|5308 Eagle Trail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|3252 Aspen Grove Dr 400b
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000
|Riverbluff Sec1
|341 River Bluff Dr
|Franklin
|37064